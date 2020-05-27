|
Cango Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
SHANGHAI, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango, Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020.
First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB246.0 million (US$34.7 million) compared with RMB351.7 million in the same period of 2019, mainly due to the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely disrupted the domestic automotive industry.
- After-market services facilitation revenues increased to RMB49.1 million (US$6.9 million), or 19.9% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2020, continuing to serve as an important driver for the Company's revenue growth.
- The amount of financing transactions the Company facilitated in the first quarter of 2020 was RMB4,431.6 million (US$625.9 million). The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB38,635.7 million (US$5,456.4 million) as of March 31, 2020.
- M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 2.00% and 0.56%, respectively, as of March 31, 2020, as compared to 0.85% and 0.40%, respectively, as of December 31, 2019.
- The number of dealers covered by the Company was 45,688 as of March 31, 2020, compared to 49,238 as of December 31, 2019. The decrease was a result of Cango's efforts to optimize the efficiency of its dealership network by removing certain dealers that failed to meet the Company's standards for operating risks and/or transaction referral capabilities.
Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "In line with our previous expectations, China's auto industry was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020. As a result of these headwinds during the period, our total revenues decreased and we experienced an uptick in delinquency rates, and dealers across the country encountered a series of business challenges while they slowly began to resume their operations. To overcome these challenges, we proactively implemented a number of countermeasures to keep our overall asset quality at a manageable level and provide dealers with the assistance they need to the greatest extent possible. Moreover, we also remain committed to bolstering our core auto loan facilitation and after-market services businesses, while enhancing our key strategic partnerships to secure our long-term growth prospects. Importantly, as we continue to accelerate the development of our after-market services, this segment is expected to become a key growth driver for our overall business.
"Looking ahead, we plan on regaining the growth momentum of our business by augmenting our existing business lines, executing online sales and marketing initiatives, and refining our operating efficiency. We believe that 2020 will be a year of change and consolidation for the auto industry, bringing opportunities as well as challenges. We have witnessed a slower recovery in lower tier cities and expect these markets to gradually restore the growth level seen before the pandemic in the second half of this year. Nonetheless, we believe the strengths of our business model, which covers the entire auto transaction chain, will enable us to weather the current challenging environment. By leveraging our competitive advantages, empowering other industry participants, and helping cultivate the development of the entire auto industry value chain, we will continue to strengthen the foundation for our lasting growth and the generation of long-term shareholder value."
Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "Severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, we generated RMB246.0 million in total revenue in the first quarter of 2020, decreasing 30.0% from same period of last year, though outperforming the high end of our previous guidance by 17.1%. In the meantime, we saw a significant increase in net loss on risk assurance liabilities mainly due to an uptick in delinquent loan balance and default rate, as well as increased loss given default ratio, which were in turn due to the impacts of the pandemic. Despite the disruptions, we remain focused on improving our operating efficiency with gross margin maintained at a healthy level in the first quarter. For the remainder of 2020, we will continue to focus on optimizing our operating efficiency by utilizing our platform's network effects to further augment our negotiating leverage and maintain our commitment to implementing effective cost control measures. Additionally, we will not slow down in our efforts to enhance our R&D capabilities, develop new business initiatives, and drive technical innovation forward. We are confident that the allocation of resources towards these areas will help to further bolster our long-term outlook, enabling us to navigate through the current market uncertainty."
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REVENUES
Total revenues in the first quarter of 2020 were RMB246.0 million (US$34.7 million) compared to RMB351.7 million in the same period of 2019. Revenues from after-market services facilitation in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 23.3% to RMB49.1 million (US$6.9 million) from RMB39.8 million in the same period of 2019, and the increase was primarily due to the Company's efforts to cross-sell insurance facilitation services.
OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES
Total operating cost and expenses in the first quarter of 2020 were RMB327.3 million (US$46.2 million) compared to RMB282.3 million in the same period of 2019. The increase in operating cost and expenses was due to the significant increase in net loss on risk assurance liabilities mainly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Cost of revenue in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 30.7% to RMB90.6 million (US$12.8 million) from RMB130.8 million in the same period of 2019, which was primarily due to a decrease in the amount of financing transactions the Company facilitated. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was 36.8% compared to 37.2% in the same period of 2019.
- Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2020 were RMB45.8 million (US$6.5 million) compared to RMB45.5 million in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2020 increased to 18.6% from 13.0% in the same period of 2019.
- General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 11.4% to RMB57.4 million (US$8.1 million) from RMB64.8 million in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2020 increased to 23.3% from 18.4% in the same period of 2019.
- Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 5.9% to RMB12.6 million (US$1.8 million) from RMB13.3 million in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2020 increased to 5.1% from 3.8% in the same period of 2019.
- Net loss on risk assurance liabilities in the first quarter of 2020 increased to RMB76.9 million (US$10.9 million) from RMB17.9 million in the same period of 2019. The increased net loss on risk assurance liabilities was mainly due to an uptick in delinquent loan balance and default rate. In addition, the pandemic also made it more difficult for in-person visits with delinquent car buyers and vehicle repossession, which resulted in an increase in loss given default ratio. This was in line with the industry trends and our previously stated expectations.
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, loss from operations in the first quarter of 2020 was RMB81.3 million (US$11.5 million), compared to an income from operations of RMB69.3 million in the same period of 2019.
NET LOSS
Net loss in the first quarter of 2020 was RMB34.7 million (US$4.9 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss in the first quarter of 2020 was RMB11.4 million (US$1.6 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."
NET LOSS PER ADS
Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the first quarter of 2020 were both RMB0.25(US$0.04). Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the first quarter of 2020 were both RMB0.10(US$0.01). Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.
BALANCE SHEET
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB2,741.0 million (US$387.1 million), compared to RMB2,002.3 million as of December 31, 2019. The increase was mainly due to the issuance of Asset-Backed Securities by the Company's subsidiary Shanghai Chejia Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. in the first quarter.
Business Outlook
For the second quarter of 2020, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB230 million and RMB250 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
About Cango, Inc.
Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in China continue to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.
Definition of Overdue Ratios
The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.
The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliations of Cango's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.0808 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2020, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
CANGO INC.
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,002,314,688
2,741,016,763
387,105,520
Restricted cash - current
970,993,759
689,979,486
97,443,719
Short-term investments
597,265,740
741,536,500
104,724,960
Accounts receivable, net
148,562,946
105,498,269
14,899,202
Finance lease receivables - current, net
1,661,082,122
1,669,447,248
235,770,993
Short-term consumer financing receivables, net
13,298,562
2,556,643
361,067
Financing receivables, net
9,103,522
13,954,168
1,970,705
Short-term contract asset
20,688,424
30,273,966
4,275,501
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
117,445,282
76,006,299
10,734,140
Total current assets
5,540,755,045
6,070,269,342
857,285,807
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash - non-current
873,674,276
909,037,840
128,380,669
Long-term investments
547,888,818
554,005,818
78,240,569
Goodwill
145,063,857
145,063,857
20,486,930
Property and equipment, net
14,736,767
13,157,111
1,858,139
Intangible assets
44,758,242
44,665,455
6,307,967
Long-term contract asset
11,655,356
16,648,034
2,351,152
Deferred tax assets
100,667,946
131,802,992
18,614,139
Finance lease receivables - non-current, net
1,448,958,373
1,252,290,041
176,857,141
Other non-current assets
8,415,694
2,881,676
406,970
Total non-current assets
3,195,819,329
3,069,552,824
433,503,676
TOTAL ASSETS
8,736,574,374
9,139,822,166
1,290,789,483
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debts
1,439,749,760
1,192,890,560
168,468,331
Long-term debts—current
863,418,789
1,348,450,770
190,437,630
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
278,690,234
174,314,809
24,617,955
Risk assurance liabilities
259,952,473
366,876,396
51,812,845
Income tax payable
67,308,814
59,165,631
8,355,783
Total current liabilities
2,909,120,070
3,141,698,166
443,692,544
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debts
301,667,717
485,251,073
68,530,544
Deferred tax liability
12,329,929
14,392,127
2,032,557
Other non-current liabilities
21,796,367
13,658,147
1,928,899
Total non-current liabilities
335,794,013
513,301,347
72,492,000
Total liabilities
3,244,914,083
3,654,999,513
516,184,544
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
204,260
204,260
28,847
Treasury shares
(20,638,881)
(20,638,881)
(2,914,767)
Additional paid-in capital
4,526,344,454
4,542,764,285
641,560,881
Accumulated other comprehensive income
119,430,738
148,105,088
20,916,434
Retained earnings
852,508,968
814,176,486
114,983,686
Total Cango Inc.'s equity
5,477,849,539
5,484,611,238
774,575,081
Non-controlling interests
13,810,752
211,415
29,858
Total shareholders' equity
5,491,660,291
5,484,822,653
774,604,939
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
8,736,574,374
9,139,822,166
1,290,789,483
CANGO INC.
Three months ended March 31,
2019
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
351,658,505
245,997,974
34,741,551
Loan facilitation income and other related income
236,311,465
120,020,181
16,950,088
Leasing income
72,390,263
74,281,755
10,490,588
After-market services income
39,796,107
49,056,203
6,928,059
Others
3,160,670
2,639,835
372,816
Operating cost and expenses:
Cost of revenue
130,806,450
90,597,713
12,794,841
Sales and marketing
45,547,380
45,774,229
6,464,556
General and administrative
64,763,620
57,411,666
8,108,076
Research and development
13,347,804
12,556,685
1,773,343
Net loss on risk assurance liabilities
17,851,133
76,885,675
10,858,332
Provision for credit losses
10,023,282
44,094,771
6,227,371
Total operation cost and expense
282,339,669
327,320,739
46,226,519
Income (Loss) from operations
69,318,836
(81,322,765)
(11,484,968)
Interest and investment income, net
18,884,548
29,133,167
4,114,389
Income from equity method investments
16,107
-
-
Interest expense
(5,294,245)
(1,367,286)
(193,098)
Foreign exchange loss, net
(1,286,492)
(4,061,719)
(573,624)
Other income, net
20,736,938
18,473,631
2,608,975
Other expenses
(1,015,943)
(54,105)
(7,641)
Net income (loss) before income taxes
101,359,749
(39,199,077)
(5,535,967)
Income tax expenses
(26,988,619)
4,512,791
637,328
Net income (loss)
74,371,130
(34,686,286)
(4,898,639)
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests
(1,847,370)
3,646,196
514,941
Net income (loss) attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders
76,218,500
(38,332,482)
(5,413,580)
Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:
Basic
0.50
(0.25)
(0.04)
Diluted
0.50
(0.25)
(0.04)
Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings per ADS
Basic
151,404,946
150,973,390
150,973,390
Diluted
151,404,946
151,761,801
151,761,801
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
Unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities
(38,207)
-
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(41,969,052)
28,674,350
4,049,592
Total comprehensive income (loss)
32,363,871
(6,011,936)
(849,047)
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Cango
34,211,241
(9,658,132)
(1,363,988)
CANGO INC.
Three months ended March 31,
2019
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income (loss)
74,371,130
(34,686,286)
(4,898,639)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
15,277,462
23,318,298
3,293,173
Cost of revenue
626,376
956,051
135,020
Sales and marketing
3,254,099
4,966,797
701,446
General and administrative
10,602,557
16,182,896
2,285,462
Research and development
794,430
1,212,554
171,245
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)
89,648,592
(11,367,988)
(1,605,466)
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests
(1,847,370)
3,646,196
514,941
Net income (loss) attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders
91,495,962
(15,014,184)
(2,120,407)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic
0.60
(0.10)
(0.01)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted
0.60
(0.10)
(0.01)
Weighted average ADS outstanding—basic
151,404,946
150,973,390
150,973,390
Weighted average ADS outstanding—diluted
151,404,946
151,761,801
151,761,801
