Cango Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango, Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues were RMB246.0 million ( US$34.7 million ) compared with RMB351.7 million in the same period of 2019, mainly due to the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely disrupted the domestic automotive industry.

( ) compared with in the same period of 2019, mainly due to the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely disrupted the domestic automotive industry. After-market services facilitation revenues increased to RMB49.1 million ( US$6.9 million ), or 19.9% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2020, continuing to serve as an important driver for the Company's revenue growth.

( ), or 19.9% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2020, continuing to serve as an important driver for the Company's revenue growth. The amount of financing transactions the Company facilitated in the first quarter of 2020 was RMB4,431.6 million ( US$625.9 million ). The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB38,635.7 million ( US$5,456.4 million ) as of March 31, 2020 .

( ). The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was ( ) as of . M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 2.00% and 0.56%, respectively, as of March 31, 2020 , as compared to 0.85% and 0.40%, respectively, as of December 31, 2019 .

, as compared to 0.85% and 0.40%, respectively, as of . The number of dealers covered by the Company was 45,688 as of March 31, 2020 , compared to 49,238 as of December 31, 2019 . The decrease was a result of Cango's efforts to optimize the efficiency of its dealership network by removing certain dealers that failed to meet the Company's standards for operating risks and/or transaction referral capabilities.

Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "In line with our previous expectations, China's auto industry was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020. As a result of these headwinds during the period, our total revenues decreased and we experienced an uptick in delinquency rates, and dealers across the country encountered a series of business challenges while they slowly began to resume their operations. To overcome these challenges, we proactively implemented a number of countermeasures to keep our overall asset quality at a manageable level and provide dealers with the assistance they need to the greatest extent possible. Moreover, we also remain committed to bolstering our core auto loan facilitation and after-market services businesses, while enhancing our key strategic partnerships to secure our long-term growth prospects. Importantly, as we continue to accelerate the development of our after-market services, this segment is expected to become a key growth driver for our overall business.

"Looking ahead, we plan on regaining the growth momentum of our business by augmenting our existing business lines, executing online sales and marketing initiatives, and refining our operating efficiency. We believe that 2020 will be a year of change and consolidation for the auto industry, bringing opportunities as well as challenges. We have witnessed a slower recovery in lower tier cities and expect these markets to gradually restore the growth level seen before the pandemic in the second half of this year. Nonetheless, we believe the strengths of our business model, which covers the entire auto transaction chain, will enable us to weather the current challenging environment. By leveraging our competitive advantages, empowering other industry participants, and helping cultivate the development of the entire auto industry value chain, we will continue to strengthen the foundation for our lasting growth and the generation of long-term shareholder value."

Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "Severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, we generated RMB246.0 million in total revenue in the first quarter of 2020, decreasing 30.0% from same period of last year, though outperforming the high end of our previous guidance by 17.1%. In the meantime, we saw a significant increase in net loss on risk assurance liabilities mainly due to an uptick in delinquent loan balance and default rate, as well as increased loss given default ratio, which were in turn due to the impacts of the pandemic. Despite the disruptions, we remain focused on improving our operating efficiency with gross margin maintained at a healthy level in the first quarter. For the remainder of 2020, we will continue to focus on optimizing our operating efficiency by utilizing our platform's network effects to further augment our negotiating leverage and maintain our commitment to implementing effective cost control measures. Additionally, we will not slow down in our efforts to enhance our R&D capabilities, develop new business initiatives, and drive technical innovation forward. We are confident that the allocation of resources towards these areas will help to further bolster our long-term outlook, enabling us to navigate through the current market uncertainty."

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2020 were RMB246.0 million (US$34.7 million) compared to RMB351.7 million in the same period of 2019. Revenues from after-market services facilitation in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 23.3% to RMB49.1 million (US$6.9 million) from RMB39.8 million in the same period of 2019, and the increase was primarily due to the Company's efforts to cross-sell insurance facilitation services.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Total operating cost and expenses in the first quarter of 2020 were RMB327.3 million (US$46.2 million) compared to RMB282.3 million in the same period of 2019. The increase in operating cost and expenses was due to the significant increase in net loss on risk assurance liabilities mainly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cost of revenue in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 30.7% to RMB90.6 million ( US$12.8 million ) from RMB130.8 million in the same period of 2019, which was primarily due to a decrease in the amount of financing transactions the Company facilitated. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was 36.8% compared to 37.2% in the same period of 2019.

( ) from in the same period of 2019, which was primarily due to a decrease in the amount of financing transactions the Company facilitated. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was 36.8% compared to 37.2% in the same period of 2019. Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2020 were RMB45.8 million ( US$6.5 million ) compared to RMB45.5 million in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2020 increased to 18.6% from 13.0% in the same period of 2019.

( ) compared to in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2020 increased to 18.6% from 13.0% in the same period of 2019. General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 11.4% to RMB57.4 million ( US$8.1 million ) from RMB64.8 million in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2020 increased to 23.3% from 18.4% in the same period of 2019.

( ) from in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2020 increased to 23.3% from 18.4% in the same period of 2019. Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 5.9% to RMB12.6 million ( US$1.8 million ) from RMB13.3 million in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2020 increased to 5.1% from 3.8% in the same period of 2019.

( ) from in the same period of 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2020 increased to 5.1% from 3.8% in the same period of 2019. Net loss on risk assurance liabilities in the first quarter of 2020 increased to RMB76.9 million ( US$10.9 million ) from RMB17.9 million in the same period of 2019. The increased net loss on risk assurance liabilities was mainly due to an uptick in delinquent loan balance and default rate. In addition, the pandemic also made it more difficult for in-person visits with delinquent car buyers and vehicle repossession, which resulted in an increase in loss given default ratio. This was in line with the industry trends and our previously stated expectations.

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, loss from operations in the first quarter of 2020 was RMB81.3 million (US$11.5 million), compared to an income from operations of RMB69.3 million in the same period of 2019.

NET LOSS

Net loss in the first quarter of 2020 was RMB34.7 million (US$4.9 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss in the first quarter of 2020 was RMB11.4 million (US$1.6 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."

NET LOSS PER ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) in the first quarter of 2020 were both RMB0.25(US$0.04). Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the first quarter of 2020 were both RMB0.10(US$0.01). Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

BALANCE SHEET

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB2,741.0 million (US$387.1 million), compared to RMB2,002.3 million as of December 31, 2019. The increase was mainly due to the issuance of Asset-Backed Securities by the Company's subsidiary Shanghai Chejia Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. in the first quarter.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2020, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB230 million and RMB250 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

About Cango, Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in China continue to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Definition of Overdue Ratios

The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Cango's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.0808 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2020, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data）









As of December 31,

2019

As of March 31,

2020







RMB

RMB US$















ASSETS:













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents





2,002,314,688

2,741,016,763 387,105,520 Restricted cash - current





970,993,759

689,979,486 97,443,719 Short-term investments





597,265,740

741,536,500 104,724,960 Accounts receivable, net





148,562,946

105,498,269 14,899,202 Finance lease receivables - current, net





1,661,082,122

1,669,447,248 235,770,993 Short-term consumer financing receivables, net





13,298,562

2,556,643 361,067 Financing receivables, net





9,103,522

13,954,168 1,970,705 Short-term contract asset





20,688,424

30,273,966 4,275,501 Prepaid expenses and other current assets





117,445,282

76,006,299 10,734,140 Total current assets





5,540,755,045

6,070,269,342 857,285,807















Non-current assets:













Restricted cash - non-current





873,674,276

909,037,840 128,380,669 Long-term investments





547,888,818

554,005,818 78,240,569 Goodwill





145,063,857

145,063,857 20,486,930 Property and equipment, net





14,736,767

13,157,111 1,858,139 Intangible assets





44,758,242

44,665,455 6,307,967 Long-term contract asset





11,655,356

16,648,034 2,351,152 Deferred tax assets





100,667,946

131,802,992 18,614,139 Finance lease receivables - non-current, net





1,448,958,373

1,252,290,041 176,857,141 Other non-current assets





8,415,694

2,881,676 406,970 Total non-current assets





3,195,819,329

3,069,552,824 433,503,676 TOTAL ASSETS





8,736,574,374

9,139,822,166 1,290,789,483















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Short-term debts





1,439,749,760

1,192,890,560 168,468,331 Long-term debts—current





863,418,789

1,348,450,770 190,437,630 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





278,690,234

174,314,809 24,617,955 Risk assurance liabilities





259,952,473

366,876,396 51,812,845 Income tax payable





67,308,814

59,165,631 8,355,783 Total current liabilities





2,909,120,070

3,141,698,166 443,692,544















Non-current liabilities:













Long-term debts





301,667,717

485,251,073 68,530,544 Deferred tax liability





12,329,929

14,392,127 2,032,557 Other non-current liabilities





21,796,367

13,658,147 1,928,899 Total non-current liabilities





335,794,013

513,301,347 72,492,000 Total liabilities





3,244,914,083

3,654,999,513 516,184,544































Shareholders' equity













Ordinary shares





204,260

204,260 28,847 Treasury shares





(20,638,881)

(20,638,881) (2,914,767) Additional paid-in capital





4,526,344,454

4,542,764,285 641,560,881 Accumulated other comprehensive income





119,430,738

148,105,088 20,916,434 Retained earnings





852,508,968

814,176,486 114,983,686 Total Cango Inc.'s equity





5,477,849,539

5,484,611,238 774,575,081 Non-controlling interests





13,810,752

211,415 29,858 Total shareholders' equity





5,491,660,291

5,484,822,653 774,604,939 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





8,736,574,374

9,139,822,166 1,290,789,483

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)









Three months ended March 31,







2019

2020







RMB

RMB US$















Revenues





351,658,505

245,997,974 34,741,551 Loan facilitation income and other related income





236,311,465

120,020,181 16,950,088 Leasing income





72,390,263

74,281,755 10,490,588 After-market services income





39,796,107

49,056,203 6,928,059 Others





3,160,670

2,639,835 372,816 Operating cost and expenses:













Cost of revenue





130,806,450

90,597,713 12,794,841 Sales and marketing





45,547,380

45,774,229 6,464,556 General and administrative





64,763,620

57,411,666 8,108,076 Research and development





13,347,804

12,556,685 1,773,343 Net loss on risk assurance liabilities





17,851,133

76,885,675 10,858,332 Provision for credit losses





10,023,282

44,094,771 6,227,371 Total operation cost and expense





282,339,669

327,320,739 46,226,519















Income (Loss) from operations





69,318,836

(81,322,765) (11,484,968) Interest and investment income, net





18,884,548

29,133,167 4,114,389 Income from equity method investments





16,107

- - Interest expense





(5,294,245)

(1,367,286) (193,098) Foreign exchange loss, net





(1,286,492)

(4,061,719) (573,624) Other income, net





20,736,938

18,473,631 2,608,975 Other expenses





(1,015,943)

(54,105) (7,641) Net income (loss) before income taxes





101,359,749

(39,199,077) (5,535,967) Income tax expenses





(26,988,619)

4,512,791 637,328 Net income (loss)





74,371,130

(34,686,286) (4,898,639) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests





(1,847,370)

3,646,196 514,941















Net income (loss) attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders





76,218,500

(38,332,482) (5,413,580) Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:













Basic





0.50

(0.25) (0.04) Diluted





0.50

(0.25) (0.04) Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings per ADS

attributable to ordinary shareholders:













Basic





151,404,946

150,973,390 150,973,390 Diluted





151,404,946

151,761,801 151,761,801































Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax













Unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities





(38,207)

- - Foreign currency translation adjustment





(41,969,052)

28,674,350 4,049,592















Total comprehensive income (loss)





32,363,871

(6,011,936) (849,047) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Cango

Inc.'s shareholders





34,211,241

(9,658,132) (1,363,988)

CANGO INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data





Three months ended March 31,



2019

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB

RMB US$











Net income (loss)

74,371,130

(34,686,286) (4,898,639) Add: Share-based compensation expenses

15,277,462

23,318,298 3,293,173 Cost of revenue

626,376

956,051 135,020 Sales and marketing

3,254,099

4,966,797 701,446 General and administrative

10,602,557

16,182,896 2,285,462 Research and development

794,430

1,212,554 171,245 Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)

89,648,592

(11,367,988) (1,605,466) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests

(1,847,370)

3,646,196 514,941 Net income (loss) attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders

91,495,962

(15,014,184) (2,120,407)























Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic

0.60

(0.10) (0.01) Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted

0.60

(0.10) (0.01)











Weighted average ADS outstanding—basic

151,404,946

150,973,390 150,973,390 Weighted average ADS outstanding—diluted

151,404,946

151,761,801 151,761,801

