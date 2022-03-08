08.03.2022 13:00:00

Cango Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 10, 2022 Eastern Time

SHANGHAI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com/.

Cango's management will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time or Friday, March 11, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

United States Toll Free:

+1-888-346-8982

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-201-203

Hong Kong, China Toll Free:

800-905-945

Conference ID:

Cango Inc.

The replay will be accessible through March 17, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

International:

+1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free:         

+1-877-344-7529

Access Code:

9317290

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com/.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, car trading transactions, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in China continue to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Yihe Liu
Cango Inc.
Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5581
Email: ir@cangoonline.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cango_Group

Emilie Wu
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Tel: +86 21 6039 8363
Email: ir@cangoonline.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cango-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-on-march-10-2022-eastern-time-301497502.html

SOURCE Cango Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cango Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cango Inc (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cango Inc (spons. ADRs) 2,68 -4,63% Cango Inc (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Feuerpause im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX weit in der Gewinnzone -- DAX zieht kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit hohen Aufschlägen. Auch die deutsche Börse schlägt am Mittwoch einen deutlichen Erholungskurs ein. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen