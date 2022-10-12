Cann Social Tonics Sweep the CLIO Cannabis Awards with 15 Wins, Including Brand-of-the-Year

Cann Was Awarded for its Creativity and Innovation in Raising Global Awareness of Microdosed Cannabis Tonics amongst Mainstream Consumers by Inserting Cannabis Authentically into Key Moments Including Pride Month, the Super Bowl, and the Holidays

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cann, America's #1 THC infused beverage, was awarded 15 wins at this year's Clio Cannabis Awards, including the highly coveted and revered Brand of the Year award. Since launching in 2019, Cann has become the fastest-growing and selling THC beverage on the market by winning over canna-curious and sober-curious consumers and redefining social drinking. Cann has surpassed more than 10 million cans sold of its microdosed, non-alcoholic beverages that are high-quality, better-for-you alternatives to alcohol.

"The Clio Cannabis Awards celebrate the luminaries of the cannabis world and we are honored to be recognized for our leadership in pushing the industry forward," said Luke Anderson, Co-Founder of Cann. "From our integrated campaigns and boundary-pushing social content, to our intentional and playful brand design and strategic partnerships, we're proud to see our work receive the recognition it deserves."

In addition to winning Brand of the Year, Cann took home 14 additional wins across the Gold, Silver and Bronze categories for a range of creative campaigns, including:

Pride 2022 Campaign (5 Award Wins): In celebration of Pride 2022, Cann and Weedmaps brought together a collection of trailblazing LGBTQ+ artists, advocates, and allies to produce an original song and music video celebrating queer love, inclusivity, and Cann Lite. "Taste So Good" featured an all-star cast including Hayley Kiyoko , Gus Kenworthy , Vincint, and Patricia Arquette announcing Cann Lite, a new zero-added-sugar (but still tastes delicious) product line, supported by RuPaul Drag Race's Kornbread, Kerri Colby , Willow Pill , and Jorgeous. With featured placements on top Spotify, Apple, and Amazon #Pride playlists and over 500,000 streams in less than a week, Taste So Good is a rallying cry to not just say "gay," but to scream it from the rooftops

Last December, Cann partnered with , , and , on an integrated holiday marketing campaign that paired cannabis and alcohol together for the first time ever into one festive holiday cocktail. The campaign was centered around a viral video, A (Lightly Lifted) Christmas Story, in which Hudson and Baron meet at Kate's home for a holiday party. Their holiday party drink of choice: Cann's Cranberry Sage social tonic mixed with Hudson's King St. Vodka. Super Bowl LVI & Substance Equality (1 Award Win): For Super Bowl LVI, Cann challenged alcohol's lock on advertising at the Big Game, with an out-of-home campaign for substance equality. With 100 posters throughout the Los Angeles area, Cann drew consumer attention to the propaganda-like advertising for alcohol during the Big Game. Cann's out-of-home campaign communicated to consumers the importance of ending cannabis' stigma as well as the need for equal opportunity in mainstream advertising – a luxury that cannabis brands are not afforded.

In addition to these multisensory and multichannel campaigns, Cann took home awards for its social media campaigns focused on inclusivity and education within the industry; a comedic parody written by Paul Scheer featuring Suchin Pak and Kulap Vilaysack; and the launch of its Blue Rhuberry product in partnership with Adam Devine and Eaze and its Space Crystals launch in collaboration with Sonder. Each of Cann's core products include 2mg of THC and 4mg of CBD and are designed to deliver a light, uplifting social buzz. Unlike most cannabis edibles and beverages, which typically offer higher doses of THC, Cann provides an approachable microdose that gives consumers full control over their experience. For more information, visit drinkcann.com or @drinkcann on Instagram.

About Cann

Founded in Los Angeles by Harvard and Stanford graduates Luke Anderson and Jake Bullock, Cann is the #1 selling THC-infused beverage globally. Since its launch in 2019, Cann has become a rapidly expanding international brand by winning over canna-curious and sober-curious consumers and redefining social drinking. Cann offers a range of microdosed, non-alcoholic beverages that deliver a perfect, uplifting buzz with a strength similar to a beer or glass of wine. Vegan, gluten-free, and low in calories, each Cann has five all-natural ingredients. There are no artificial sweeteners or flavors, preservatives, or cannabis taste. Cann's social tonics won first place at BevNET's New Beverage Showdown in 2019, following in the footsteps of mainstream grocery products like Health-Ade Kombucha, MALK, and RISE Brewing.

The brand is backed by innovative and forward-thinking celebrities with diverse backgrounds in wellness, activism and philanthropy including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Baron Davis, Rebel Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Darren Criss, Casey Niestat, Tove Lo, and Bre-Z. For more information, visit drinkcann.com or @drinkcann on Instagram.

About the Clio Cannabis Awards

Expanding on Clio's enduring reputation for establishing best-in-class programs honoring creative ideas in a variety of specialized verticals, Clio Cannabis celebrates the creators at the forefront of cannabis marketing and communications. Launched in 2019, Clio Cannabis sets the bar for creative work in a rapidly growing industry, builds a greater understanding of a developing category, and elevates creative contributions from top talent and agencies.

