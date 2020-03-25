|
25.03.2020 15:45:00
Cannabinol (CAS 521-35-7) Market Research Report 2020
DUBLIN, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannabinol (CAS 521-35-7) Market Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of Cannabinol. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.
The Cannabinol global market report key points:
- Cannabinol description, applications and related patterns
- Cannabinol market situation
- Cannabinol manufacturers and distributors
- Cannabinol prices
- Cannabinol end-users
- Cannabinol downstream industries trends
Chapter Insights
- The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.).
- The second chapter focuses on Cannabinol end-uses.
- The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods.
- The fourth chapter is about the related patents.
- The fifth chapter deals with Cannabinol market trends and forecast, distinguish Cannabinol manufacturers and suppliers.
- The sixth chapter provides Cannabinol prices data.
- The seventh chapter analyses Cannabinol downstream markets.
Key Topics Covered
1. CANNABINOL GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information
2. CANNABINOL APPLICATIONS
3. CANNABINOL MANUFACTURING METHODS
4. CANNABINOL PATENTS
5. CANNABINOL MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. Global Cannabinol market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities
5.2. Manufacturers of Cannabinol
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
- Etc.
5.3. Suppliers of Cannabinol
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
- Etc.
5.4. Market forecast
6. CANNABINOL MARKET PRICES
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
7. CANNABINOL END-USE SECTOR
