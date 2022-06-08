Cannabis Brand dialed.® Launches in Ohio and Michigan

The high-lighter™️ vape battery is available online nationwide & cartridges are available at select OH and MI dispensaries & on Eaze.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dialed.® announces today the launch and operation of its cannabis company in Ohio and Michigan. The company will offer an array of cannabis products starting with two separate lines of vape cartridges: one containing pure high-terpene live resin sauce and the other a live resin THCa diamond cartridge. These will be sold alongside the high-lighter™️ 510 thread universal vape battery, which emulates an everyday highlighter for discerning consumption and clean storage.

Founded in 2020, dialed.® brings new, functional, and truly effect-based cannabis products to patients and consumers in the Great Lakes Region. After two years of research and development in collaboration with firms from California, Colorado, and Israel, dialed.® is launching its cartridges in effect-focused blends of selected cultivars. Combining properties of these complementary genetics enables the company to better curate the patients' and consumers' experience. As a company with roots that stretch back to the caregiver days of plant medicine, it boasts the rare distinction of providing vape hardware that is emissions tested and certified, under AFNOR standards, for added peace of mind.

"The team and I are incredibly grateful to bring dialed.® to market in the Great Lakes Region - a place we've all called home. We arrive with the intent to improve our neighbors' lives by offering effect-focused products that usher in the next generation of cannabis sought out by patients and consumers. dialed.® aims to move the industry forward with purpose."

- Joe, Founder & CEO of dialed.®

In collaboration with craft processors Lighthouse Sciences (OH) and The Rosin Lab (MI), dialed.'s 510-thread vape cartridges will be offered in three categories initially:

(1) CREATE; (2) PLAY; (3) CHILL

The high-lighter™️ vape battery will be sold nationally and on their website in brand colors. It's compatible with any 510 thread cartridge, is rechargeable, and includes h a micro-USB cord for charing. The cap conveniently fits over either 1ml or 0.5ml cartridges for secure discretion and clean storage. Calibrated best for the terpene heavy pulls of live resin, the battery functions seamlessly, no matter the concentration or viscosity.

The compatible vape cartridges will be available anywhere Eaze delivers in-state and at these select dispensaries in Ohio: Amplify, The Forest, Harvest of Ohio, Pure Ohio Wellness, Rise; and this July in Michigan: Compassionate Care By Design, Michigan Supply & Provisions, and Sozo.

"Arcview Management Consulting is proud to support the dialed.® team in their efforts to launch and scale. There is nothing we appreciate more than working with experienced founders who already possess a strong knowledge of this industry. dialed.'s lineup of unique products, from their high-quality extracts and rapid-melt edibles to their innovative accessories line, are shaping up to be a true game-changer." – Jake Kuczeruk, Strategic Advisor of Arcview Consulting

"It's refreshing to find a quality partner like dialed. who shares Lighthouse Sciences' high quality, safety, and consistency standards in their products. Our mission is to provide education and innovative top-shelf products similar to what is found in more mature cannabis programs to the Ohio market, and dialed.'s live resin diamond vape cartridge developed in the Colorado market aligns with our mission." – Brian Scotese, CEO of Lighthouse Sciences

About dialed. ®

dialed.® was launched in January 2020 by legacy caregivers from the Midwest after cutting their teeth the previous decade in California's cannabis market. Their mission was simple: harness the entourage-effect of the plant's full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids into consistent and purposeful experiences.

Partnering with only the most revered cultivation and extraction teams to create products that put the consumer in control, dialed.® strives to provide the ultimate form of cannabis plant therapy. dialed.'s portfolio includes a range of products, from fast-acting tablets to innovative vape cartridges and hardware, aimed to create cannabis blends that give a choice to customers. dialed.® believes in the power of laughter, the resolve of a good night's sleep, the importance of healthy living, and fighting for a better world. What's your calling?

