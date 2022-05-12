Cannabis Community Creates Social Impact During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Through STIIIZY Joint Efforts

--Latest in Series of Shryne Group Employee-Led Service Projects Include "Love is Pho Real" Program Serving Meals to to Seniors while Supporting AAPI-Owned Businesses--

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STIIIZY, the #1 cannabis retailer in California and flagship brand of Shryne Group Inc., presents its "Joint Efforts" social impact program during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Founded during the pandemic last year, Joint Efforts is a series of volunteer initiatives that encourage and allow Shryne Group employees to give back to the greater community. As one of the most engaged cannabis companies in the industry, Shryne Group is committed to doing good and empowering and inspiring others to do even more.

Through STIIIZY Joint Efforts, we're able to unite the community and work together as agents of change.

"Cannabis connects to community," said Tak Sato, President of Shryne Group Inc., parent company of STIIIZY. "Through Joint Efforts, we're able to unite the community and work together as agents of change, whether through programming, fundraising, or really anything we can do to support underserved and underrepresented individuals and organizations in our neighborhoods."

During the month of May, Shryne Group is highlighting AAPI-owned businesses and supporting the greater AAPI community through various programming. One such campaign "Love is Pho Real" turns the spotlight on AAPI-owned restaurants and small businesses, then shares their offerings with community members in need. In L.A., for example, Shryne Group is partnering with Little Tokyo Florist and distributing flowers to seniors at the Sakura Garden assisted living center. In the Bay Area, the company is feeding seniors and families at the West Bay Pilipino Multiservice Center and partnering with United Playaz to bring programming and services for underserved and at-risk youth in the area.

Committed to driving impactful change in the community, Joint Efforts will continue throughout the year and benefit multiple causes throughout the state and beyond. Next month, Shryne Group will partner with the Dream Awake Foundation to create social impact across the border, sending food, toys and other supplies in need to orphanages in Mexico. Past Joint Efforts include STIIIZY From the Heart delivering meals and toiletries to seniors in San Francisco, Earth Day volunteer service programming with the Compton Community Garden, Women's History Month partnerships with the Downtown Women's Center, Weed for Warriors medical cannabis donations, and more.

More about the STIIIZY brand and its Joint Efforts programming is available online at www.stiiizy.com.

About Shryne Group Inc.

Shryne Group Inc. is a Los Angeles-based cannabis holding company with a vertically integrated asset and license portfolio covering the breadth of California, the largest legal cannabis market in the world. The company has 21 open retail locations across California with plans for 40+ locations open by the end of 2022. Shryne Group has cultivation, manufacturing and distribution facilities in Humboldt County, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Lompoc, and has more than 2,500 employees across business lines. While rooted in California, the company also sells products in Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan.



Shryne Group's flagship brand STIIIZY has a passionate following and is inspired by authentic cannabis culture, with the goal of providing high quality cannabis products at affordable prices. The STIIIZY product line is the #1 selling vape brand nationally, the #1 overall cannabis brand in California, and the #3 selling cannabis brand overall nationally. For more information, visit www.shrynegroup.com.

