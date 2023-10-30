TAG Nation Redefines the Turkey Bag and Sets a New Standard for Cannabis Storage and Transportation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG Nation, an innovative manufacturer of ancillary products for the cannabis industry, today announced a partnership with AirGrean to be the exclusive distribution partner of TAG Harvest Bags™ nationwide. As one of the leading HVAC and climate control solutions in the cannabis sector, AirGrean will play a vital role in TAG Nation's expansion throughout North America.

CANNABIS INNOVATOR TAG NATION SPARKS PARTNERSHIP WITH AIRGREAN TO DISTRIBUTE TAG HARVEST BAGS™ NATIONWIDE

TAG Harvest Bags are specifically engineered to protect cannabis harvests and have set a new standard for storage and transportation. Utilizing a proprietary new material called TAG Armor™, TAG Harvest Bags are clear like glass to best showcase the flower, while also being 30% thicker than traditional turkey bags. This ensures the highest barrier on the market, safeguarding against external conditions. TAG Harvest Bags are resistant to punctures and tears, and have anti-static properties to help preserve trichome structures. TAG Armor is FDA approved, BPA Free and anti-static.

Launched at MJ Bizcon in 2022, TAG Harvest Bags have exploded on the southern California wholesale cannabis market with clients such as Maven Genetics , Clade9 , 818 Brands , Kush Alley and Source Cannabis .

"We are very excited about the partnership between AirGrean and TAG Nation as this aligns with our nationwide growth initiatives in creating a value-added supply chain for our customers to protect their post-harvest valuable assets." said Joe Luc, CRO of AirGrean

About TAG NATION LLC:

TAG NATION is a manufacturer of ancillary products for the cannabis industry. With a strong commitment to innovation, the TAG Harvest Bags™ has redefined the way cultivators store, transport and showcase their harvests. For more information about TAG Harvest Bags, please visit our website at www.trapapegang.com , or on Instagram @tag.nation.official

About AirGrean:

AirGrean is a manufacturer and a value-added distributor for the most innovative and highest industry standard HVAC equipment in La Verne, CA. AirGrean is a One Stop Shop to provide advanced air conditioning and climate control solutions for residential, Light Commercial Heating and Air-conditioning Equipment, Hydroponics Retailers, Commercial Horticulture, and Cannabis Commercial growers and hobbyists.

AirGrean has partnered up with 400 plus hydroponic retailers and 50 plus AC contractors from California to New York.

