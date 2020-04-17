Cannabis Investors Set to Participate in Benzing's First Virtual Deal Room

DETROIT, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company, announced today that the first iteration of its Virtual Deal Room event series will take place on April 24, 2020 at 10am EDT.

Benzinga's Virtual Deal Room is a new extension of one of the cannabis industry's most popular event series: the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference . In this exclusive new program, Benzinga aims to pair 2-5 presenting companies with active investors who have disclosed their desire and ability to place capital now.

Companies presenting on April 24, 2020 include:

VerdeMed, a private Canadian pharmaceutical company bringing medical cannabis solutions to Latin American patients.

MorenciCannabis Park, a private, Michigan-based cultivator and processing company poised to scale quickly.

CannGoods, a supply chain company using software and a curated network of partners to help accelerate market entry for CPG brands.

Investors interested in attending or companies interested in presenting, should email events@benzinga.com or call 313-749-9730.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-investors-set-to-participate-in-benzings-first-virtual-deal-room-301042762.html

SOURCE Benzinga