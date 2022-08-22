Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces $84 Million Investment in Computer Services, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) ("Cannae” or the "Company”) today announced that it has committed to an $84 million equity investment in Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, in conjunction with additional investments agreed to by a consortium of private equity investors.

On August 22, 2022, CSI announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Centerbridge Partners, L.P., a global, multi-strategy private investment firm with deep experience investing in financial services and technology, and Bridgeport Partners, a private investment firm with a long-term, value-oriented approach, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.6 billion, or $58.00 per share. The transaction follows a robust strategic review process and was unanimously approved by CSI’s board of directors.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

We primarily acquire interests in operating companies and are engaged in actively managing and operating a core group of those companies. We are a long-term owner that secures control and governance rights of other companies primarily to engage in their lines of business and we have no preset time constraints dictating when we sell or dispose of our businesses. We believe that our long-term ownership and active involvement in the management and operations of companies helps maximize the value of those businesses for our shareholders. Cannae’s current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), in which Cannae holds 79 Million shares or 18% interest. Cannae’s second principal holding is Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY), in which Cannae owns 6 Million shares representing a 4% interest. Cannae holds 60 Million shares, or 8% of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), as well as 8.1 Million Paysafe warrants and LLC units. Cannae also holds 52.5 Million shares, or 10%, of Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), and 27 Million shares, or 24%, of System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST). Cannae’s other principal holdings include Sightline Payments, of which Cannae owns 33%.

About CSI

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed cybersecurity, cybersecurity compliance, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite-Novarica Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the "best user experience” in its AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

