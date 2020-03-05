Cannafloria Essentials Partners with Universal Companies for Spa Distribution

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannafloria Essentials, the hemp-infused wellness collection of bath, body, and aromatherapy products from prolific manufacturer Aromafloria, announces an exclusive partnership with Universal Companies as its official distributor in the spa market.

This innovative product line contains an expertly developed blend of hemp seed oil and terpenes found in Cannafloria's proprietary THT™ (Thera Hemp Terpenes) technology, and targeted essential oil blends—a trifecta that is redefining the restorative properties of aromatherapy. This partnership will allow consumers to take part in the therapeutic experience of plant-based topicals with the helping hands of trained spa professionals.

The joint mission of this partnership is being at the forefront of the cannabis movement by letting consumers experience the mood-modulating benefits of the plant's compounds. Two forces have come together to enable spa-goers to combine skin care and beauty within as a holistic approach to wellness. Providing these unique products to dedicated spa professionals across the country allows for the power of education and experience to shine through. This is a union meant to deliver the mission of Cannafloria Essentials to consumers who seek uplifting encounters within the spa sector.

The partnership between Cannafloria Essentials and Universal Companies derives from two female-driven legacy brands continuously breaking barriers in the wellness world. A pioneer in the cannabis beauty sector, CEO of Aromafloria Wellness Brands, Sharon K. Christie has been devoted to sharing the plant's benefits throughout her 30-year career as a pharmacist, chemist, and aromatherapist.

Cannafloria Essentials' brand extension into the spa market is a logical next step for the integration of cannabis in the spa industry. Consumer interest has been on the rise, with more consumers adding self-care and spa treatments into their health regimes. "My goal is to not only help consumers achieve balance and wellness, but to be a resource that helps to provide a deep understanding about the powerful synergistic effects of hemp and aromatherapy," says Christie. "This alliance is an incredible opportunity to grow the cannabis market in the spa sector, giving consumers the chance to experience the mood-modulating benefits of my products first-hand. Neuroscience is validating that our wellness is determined by our mood."

Founder and Chairwoman Marti Morenings leads from a place a passion, inspiration, and mindfulness. "Spas are at the front and center of the 4.5 trillion wellness economy. Our partnership with Cannafloria gives us an opportunity to reach millions of consumers who are looking to their spa practitioners for self-care advice," says Morenings. Renowned for its commitment to providing quality product and service education for over 35 years, Universal Companies remains a trusted spa industry provider. She believes that this union among two leaders with great respect for one another and the industry, will help to spread the word about hemp seed oil and terpene benefits for overall wellness.

The Cannafloria Essentials collection is being distributed by Universal Companies to spas that wish to offer clean, cruelty-free hemp-infused sustainable beauty in their retail boutiques. The collection features seven aromas or "moods" to boost any mindset and nine formulations, including all-natural, CBD-free body lotions, bath fizzes, bath milks, sugar scrubs, aromatherapy roll-ons, and inhalation pouches. Universal Companies also plans to offer Cannafloria Hemp CBD Infused Booster Oil in the near future. This backbar product will allow spa professionals to personalize each client's wellness experience.

About Cannafloria Essentials

Cannafloria Essentials is an aromatherapy and body care line formulated with THT™ (Thera-Hemp Terpenes™), cannabis sativa seed oil, and cannabis terpenes to help consumers breathe in the moment and reconnect with the mind and body. These supercharged ingredients and essential oils satisfy any wellness craving and can be used as a convenient on-the-go aromatherapy solution providing users with a complete mood makeover that allows them to be in the now. Cannafloria's revolutionary, ethically crafted hemp-infused products are all natural and vegan-based, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and dye-free—all manufactured in a USDA Certified Organic, 100% wind-powered facility.

About Universal Companies

For more than 36 years, 35,000+ spa professionals in 47 countries have trusted Universal Companies to be their single-source supplier, providing thousands of products to help them manage and grow their businesses. Located Abingdon, Virginia, the company distributes furniture, fixtures, equipment, implements, supplies, and spa apparel to customers from the largest spa to the independent practitioner. Universal Companies also offers professional skin and body products, retail items, and merchandising tools, and provides spas with innovative consulting services, educational materials, and training options. For more information about Universal Companies, please visit www.universalcompanies.com.

