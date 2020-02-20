CannaTech and PsyTech: International Gatherings to Accelerate Next-level Plant-based Medicine

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading cannabis and psychedelic medicine scientists and researchers, investors, industry leaders and opinion makers will gather in Tel Aviv next month for two conferences focusing on next-level plant-based medicine.

Both gatherings will take place at the Hilton Hotel in Tel Aviv on the Mediterranean Sea.

CannaTech Tel Aviv

Celebrating its 5th year, the iconic CannaTech Tel Aviv Conference will take place March 30-31, 2020. CannaTech is an Israeli-founded global cannabis event widely recognized as the industry's premier experience for education, networking and access to global cannabis deal flow. Over 1,200 participants from more than 40 countries will attend CannaTech Tel Aviv to learn from more than 50 expert speakers about the latest scientific and business developments in the field focusing on research, markets and finance, agricultural innovation, and regulatory and government policy.

According to a recent Prohibition Partners report, worldwide legal cannabis revenue will increase to $103.9 billion by 2024 as demand surges globally and more countries and U.S. states legalize use of the plant.

Israel is the world leader in cannabis R&D and the nations' experience and expertise is drawn upon across the globe to help others understand the science and build the industry.

Saul Kaye, Founder and CEO of CannaTech and iCAN Israel-Cannabis, said: "I started CannaTech 5 years ago as a small industry event in Tel Aviv and it's evolved into a global platform. We continue to make strides in breaking the stigma around medical cannabis. We're seeing governments worldwide institute legalization programs. Israel remains at the forefront of a still nascent global medical industry and together, with partners from around the world, we will help millions of patients in need. I could not be prouder to showcase the advances we have made, here, in beautiful Tel Aviv."

PsyTech Summit

Created by the team behind CannaTech, the PsyTech Summit is Israel's first conference to focus on innovation and investment in psychedelic medicine. PsyTech will take place on March 29-31, 2020.

With renewed research interest in MDMA, ketamine and psilocybin, and a growing normalization after decades of stigma, psychedelics are quickly becoming the next therapeutic frontier. Israel has emerged as a leader in using psychedelics to treat Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and treatment resistant depression. PsyTech is building the global psychedelic ecosystem to elevate psychedelic medicine, foster normalization, and accelerate innovation and dealflow. Positioned to galvanize the community through Summits which will take place around the globe, PsyTech will become a discovery platform to incubate psychedelic medicine. PsyTech's audience are medical and scientific professionals as well as investors who see the immense industry potential in new treatments for various mental health indications.

Growing evidence points to the potential of psychedelics in the treatment of mental health problems and symptoms, including depression and anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and, opioid, alcohol and tobacco addiction. Clinical trials on psychedelic therapies are now underway in universities including Yale and John Hopkins, and Imperial College London and in leading hospitals throughout Israel.

Currently, Israel's Ministry of Health has approved using MDMA, popularly known as "Ecstasy" to treat fifty patients suffering from PTSD in four Israeli hospitals. Israel is the only country in the world where the government is funding studies using psilocybin for treatment resistant depression.

Psilocybin received "Breakthrough Therapy" designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2018 after evidence showed it may be more beneficial than current treatments for major depressive disorder (MDD).

Psychedelics have also recently garnered mainstream media interest focusing on the growing body of compelling medical research.

"Psychedelics are the next therapeutic frontier with great promise and a different approach to therapy and wellness that is yielding amazing scientifically-validated results," said Hayim Raclaw, Managing Director of PsyTech. "PsyTech will see the biggest names in the industry come together in Tel Aviv, the heart of the Start-Up Nation, to propel the global psychedelic medication conversation. We believe the sector is about to explode as a wave of new information, research and consumer interest about psychedelics floods the market."

International experts speaking at PsyTech include Christian Angermayer, Founder of ATAI Life Sciences, Rick Doblin, Ph.D., Executive Director of Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), Bruce Linton, Founder and Former Chairman and Co-CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation, Dr. Rosalind Watts, Clinical Psychologist at the Psychedelic Research Group at Imperial College London, and JR Rahn, Founder & Co-CEO of MindMed.

The overlapping events will allow interested participants to explore the distinct fields and discover synergies that may be helpful in moving forward. "With ever-growing patient, government and corporate acceptance of cannabis as medicine the road has been paved for psychedelics to enter mainstream medical use. The emerging psychedelics industry has much to learn from the medical cannabis experience," said CannaTech's Kaye.

About CannaTech

CannaTech is the only Medical Cannabis event of its kind with a global focus that offers senior industry leaders, medical and scientific experts, investors and new ventures the platform to come together, drive innovation and dealflow, form partnerships and promote knowledge exchange.

About PsyTech Summit

PsyTech Summit is an international event for innovation and investment in psychedelic medicine. Created by the team behind CannaTech, the PsyTech conference is poised to elevate the psychedelics conversation, foster normalization and accelerate innovation. PsyTech's inaugural summit will take place in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About iCAN: Israel-Cannabis

iCAN: Israel-Cannabis is building the Global Cannabis Ecosystem. iCAN is committed to accelerating Israel's Canna-Technology industry, capitalizing on Israeli innovation and a leading cannabis regulatory environment to bring leading-edge medical cannabis products to market. iCAN is powered by CannaTech, the premier international cannabis event held annually in Tel Aviv, and around the world including London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Panama and Cape Town.

To learn more about the CannaTech and PsyTech events, speakers and ticket information, click here for CannaTech Tel Aviv and here for PsyTech .

For further information about media coverage, interviewing CannaTech and PsyTech organizers and speakers or for press registration, contact Laura Kam: laura@kamgs.com, +972-54-806-8613.

