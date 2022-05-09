Cannaverse Technologies Retains Rubenstein Public Relations as Agency of Record

The World's First Cannabis Metaverse Marketplace Hires Leading PR Firm

as it Launches Platform to Provide Businesses the Ability to Globally Scale and Monetize their Business

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannaverse Technologies (www.cannaversetech.io), the pioneering cannabis metaverse marketplace platform that is assisting companies with entry into the new virtual world, announced that it has retained Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) (www.rubensteinpr.com) as its agency of record.

As the creator of Cannaland™, the world's first cannabis metaverse, Cannaverse Technologies plans to utilize RPR's established media relationships and expertise in the blockchain, crypto, metaverse, and cannabis industries. Through this collaboration, RPR will leverage its decades of experience in crafting corporate messaging and strategizing brand positioning to highlight how Cannaverse Technologies connects every facet of the cannabis and hemp communities to a digital smart city revolutionizing and reimagining the entire cannabis marketplace.

"We are confident that RPR's proficiency and strategic positioning will help Cannaverse Technologies establish our brand and enhance our reputation as the industry leader," said Mark Bonner, Chief Executive Officer of Cannaverse Technologies. "We are excited to see where their expertise in the blockchain and cannabis industries takes us as we expand our footprint and grow as a business."

"Cannaverse Technologies is positioned to capitalize on the growing metaverse marketplace and cannabis legalization by providing companies with a unique, global branding and commercialization opportunity," said RPR President Richard Rubenstein. "As we have seen an increase in cannabis legalization worldwide, we expect Cannaverse Technologies' Cannaland™ to be the leading marketing, manufacturing, merchandising, and marketplace provider for the cannabis industry empowering cultivators, growers, testing labs, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, medical dispensaries and consumption lounges to scale and monetize their brands."

About Rubenstein Public Relations :

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

About Cannaverse Technologies :

Cannaverse Technologies, the creator of Cannaland™, the world's first cannabis metaverse and pioneer in cannabis product marketing, manufacturing, and merchandising with an innovative blockchain payment system, is empowering cultivators, growers, testing labs, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, medical dispensaries, and consumption lounges with the ability to scale and monetize their brands while directly addressing the existing gaps in the cannabis industry. Cannaverse's meta marketplace on the blockchain revolutionizes the global cannabis industry by connecting every facet of the cannabis and hemp communities in a digital smart` city. For more information, visit www.cannaversetech.io.

