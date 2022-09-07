Cannes Yachting Festival: SeaBubbles presents its electric, hydrogen-powered flying boat

Offering electric, hydrogen-propulsion combined with automated and retractable foils, the SeaBubble is designed to provide a unique aerial navigation experience, while preserving the marine ecosystem.

CANNES, France, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live at the Cannes Yachting Festival, SeaBubbles, innovative startup pioneering sustainable mobility, unveiled the world premiere of its life-size version of the SeaBubble, an electric flying boat powered by hydrogen. Committed to overcoming environmental issues in the field of nautical mobility, SeaBubbles has designed a zero wave, zero noise, zero-emission navigation experience for passenger transport.

Responding to the rapid transformation of mobility and inspired by innovations in the naval, automotive and aeronautical industries, SeaBubbles defines a new generation of boats, which are designed to offer an unprecedented, futuristic, nautical experience, while preserving the natural ecosystem.

Powered by a hybrid system, composed of hydrogen fuel cells and an electric battery pack, and combined with automated and retractable foils, the SeaBubble offers two and a half hours of autonomy, allowing to cover 50 nautical miles (i.e 90 km) at 18 knots with only 4 minutes of recharging in H2 station (3x 3.2 kg of hydrogen at 350 bars). With a length of 8 meters and a width of 3.5 meters, the SeaBubble accommodates up to 12 passengers, depending on configuration.

"The mobility sector, which accounts for more than a third of worldwide emissions, is currently shifting towards more responsible solutions. Transforming mobility on land, water and in the air is a major environmental challenge, if we want a world that is fit to live in. We are supporting the energy transition in our sector by offering a new cleaner and more energy-efficient type of watercraft that uses foils and hydrogen," explains Virginie Seurat, General Manager, SeaBubbles.

The innovation of SeaBubbles is strongly tied with supply infrastructures and goes hand-in-hand with the development of a hydrogen industry and local ecosystems to which it contributes. In spring 2023, SeaBubbles will unveil the first pilot line and the real-life test phases will begin.

SeaBubbles, a French startup with a multidisciplinary team committed to the environment, imagines, designs and builds hydrogen-powered hydrofoil boats for passenger transport on water. SeaBubbles is an integrator of cutting-edge technologies for on-board energy and navigation stability in flight over water. With the combination of hybrid hydrogen motorization and a navigation control system, SeaBubbles is positioned in the alternative and sustainable travel on water.

