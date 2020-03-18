Canon U.S.A. Announces the Retirement of Eliott Peck, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Imaging Technologies and Communications Group

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today that Mr. Eliott Peck, the company's executive vice president and general manager of the Imaging Technologies and Communications Group, will retire effective March 31, 2020. Canon U.S.A. credits Mr. Peck's 45 years of strong leadership, dedication and achievements shaping the success of Canon's consumer and professional imaging products, which include camera, lens, video, inkjet printer, projector, display, broadcast lenses and new business innovation.

"Over the past 45 years, I have been fortunate to assume different roles at Canon and to have been part of the growth that saw the company become one of the premier brands in the world," said Mr. Peck. "It has been a true honor for me to have worked with some amazingly bright and supportive people that have helped define and revitalize our industry through the years and created a brand that has emerged, adapted and grown to be the digital imaging solutions leader it is today."

Mr. Peck is an associate member of the American Society of Cinematographers, a non-profit association dedicated to advancing the art and practice of filmmaking. In addition, he is a member of the Board of Industry Leaders for the Consumer Technology Association. He is also on the Executive Steering Committee of the Canon Americas Board of Group Management.

"Eliott is a respected leader within our organization as well as within the imaging and consumer technology industry," said Joe Adachi, chairman and chief executive officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "On behalf of Canon U.S.A., we share our immense gratitude for his service as well as his innovative contributions to our company."

