Canon U.S.A. Executive Vice President Seymour Liebman Named to Long Island Press PowerList for the Ninth Consecutive Year

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President and General Manager Seymour Liebman has been named to this year's Long Island Press PowerList in the Innovator category. This marks the ninth consecutive year that Mr. Liebman has been acknowledged by the Long Island Press for being a powerful member of Long Island's innovation economy.

"It is my esteemed honor to be among Long Island's most respected and successful leaders on the Long Island Press PowerList once again,'' Mr. Liebman said. "It is a true testament to our company's commitment to digital imaging innovation. Canon U.S.A. has always strived to meet the needs of our customers and we look forward to continuing to be an active Long Island corporate citizen now and into the future. I would like to congratulate all my fellow honorees and thank the Long Island Press for this distinguished accolade."

Now in its 18th year, the annual Long Island Press PowerList honors some of Long Island's most influential leaders in business, politics, education, healthcare and not-for-profit for their impact and influence on Long Island over the past year.

In 2017, Mr. Liebman was inducted into the Long Island Press PowerList Hall of Fame. This honor acknowledges the select few who have been named to the PowerList at least five times. Mr. Liebman is responsible for the legal affairs, intellectual property and credit divisions at Canon U.S.A. and serves as Chairman of BriefCam Ltd., a Canon group company, which provides solutions for rapid review and search of surveillance video. Mr. Liebman is also Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc., the Japan-based parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Mr. Liebman's leadership continues to provide extensive support to our parent company and other Canon subsidiaries and affiliates around the globe where he currently plays a key leadership role.

In addition to his roles at Canon U.S.A., Inc. and Canon Inc., Mr. Liebman serves as a board member for various local councils and associations, including the Touro Law Center, on which he serves on the Board of Governors; the Information Technology Industry Council; and the Council of Overseers for the Tilles Center. Mr. Liebman also serves as vice chairman of the Long Island Association.

