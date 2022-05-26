Canon U.S.A., Inc. Adds Three New Models to Enterprise and Light-Production Space

The imagePRESS Lite C270/C265 devices and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6855i offer key enhancements

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A foundation of security features, advanced functionality and ease-of-use are among the enhancements for three new Canon models: the imagePRESS Lite C270 and C265 devices, as well as the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6855i device, being announced by Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions.

Designed to support light production projects, including high volume color needs in enterprise environments, the imagePRESS Lite models offer the simplicity levels of an imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX while offering strong image quality for producing quality, creative applications in-house. Support for integrated solutions such as uniFLOW Online, allow for easy deployment and smooth transition into light production and enterprise environments.*

The imagePRESS Lite C270, which succeeds the imagePRESS Lite C170 model, can print up to 80 pages-per-minute (PPM) in black and white and 70 PPM in color. The imagePRESS Lite C265, which succeeds the imagePRESS Lite C165, can print up to 70 PPM in black and white and 65 PPM in color. Both models produce fast scan speeds of up to 270 image-per-minute at 300 DPI.

An increase in maximum paper capacity – up to 8,550 sheets – can be attributed to the new Multi-Drawer Paper Deck option, and can help address the needs of high print volumes and mixed media. An enhanced verify system at startup includes a new auto recovery feature, along with standard support for Trusted Platform Module, which leverages updated encryption models.

Expanding on the success of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 series, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6855i (which succeeds the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4751i) prints up to 55 PPM in black and white and scans up to 270 IPM in black and white and color. Offering advanced scan functionality and easy-to-implement cloud-ready capabilities, the new model provides the simplicity, flexibility, and security features needed to support the in-office print and scan needs in hybrid work environments.

All three models include solid-state drives.

"We are excited that our imagePRESS Lite C270 series can deliver the strong image quality, fast scan speeds and flexible paper handling that help address our customers' high volume needs in the light production and enterprise space," said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The ability to support our customers in their digital transformation initiatives is an important part of the hybrid work environment, and the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6855i's advanced scan functionality and rich features can be an asset in that endeavor."

Orders can be placed now for all models in the new series, with units expected to begin shipping in early June. For more information, please visit usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Many variables can impact the security of a customer's device and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of its features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-usa-inc-adds-three-new-models-to-enterprise-and-light-production-space-301555948.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.