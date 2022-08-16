Canon Virginia, Inc. Collaboration with Institute for Advanced Learning and Research and Virginia Tech

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Virginia, Inc. (CVI) is pleased to announce a collaboration with the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR), a local research facility and political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia located in Danville, Virginia, who has engaged a representative from Virginia Tech's School of Plant and Environmental Sciences to assist in an agricultural project to monitor plant health. CVI is using their patent-pending imaging technology to monitor plant anomalies and external factors that can inhibit plant life such as pests, disease and temperature.

"Canon Virginia, Inc. has long been a pioneer in imaging technology, so to add their expertise and first-rate technology to our research efforts is not only an honor but will further enhance our innovation and leadership in controlled environment agriculture studies," said Dr. Scott Lowman, Vice President, Applied Research. "We look forward to working alongside Canon along with our other exceptional partner on the Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center, the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech."

The collaboration began in March 2022 and the project is set to continue for two years. The purpose of the research is to help discover symptoms of diseases at an early state and identify plant health to growers. The protocol involves introducing anomalies to healthy plants that will ultimately affect the health of the plant. Canon imaging technologies will then capture images of the plant's progression and the effects of the anomalies on plant health. Over time, these images will provide insight on diseases, their symptoms and assist growers with identification and remedial possibilities.

"The collaboration between Canon Virginia, IALR, and Virginia Tech is important to CVI to advance the development of a plant monitoring system to be used by the growers in all areas of agriculture. Our development team will gain insight into controlled environmental agriculture (CEA) from the IALR and Virginia Tech team. The goal is to use the images acquired by these imaging techniques to detect plant diseases, pest, and nutrient deficiencies" said Benjamin Welch, Principal Engineer, Business Development Division, CVI.

"With Canon's corporate philosophy, Kyosei, "living and working together for the common good," the collaboration with IALR and Virginia Tech could allow for future solutions for monitoring plant health. This is one example of how CVI is combining advanced manufacturing expertise with the resources and technologies from across the entire Canon Group", explains Masato Mori, Vice President and GM, Planning Group at CVI. "Understanding challenges and examining how to engage with clients, customers and research institutions then offer a rare and comprehensive blend of services and knowledge", he continues.

"Collaborations like this one are vital to help us develop new technologies to feed a growing global population," said Michael Evans, Director of the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences and a co-PI on the research project. "Controlled environmental agriculture is not only a great way to grow food closer to growing population centers but it is also a good economic development tool for Virginia."

About Canon Virginia, Inc.

Located in Newport News, Virginia, Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as Canon's only manufacturing, engineering, recycling and technical support center in the Americas region. CVI produces new products using advanced manufacturing methodologies while also serving as a factory service center providing expert customer service in the repair and refurbishment of Canon products. Canon Virginia's manufacturing services extend to injection mold making and contract manufacturing services. For more information, call 1-866-99-CANON or visit www.cvi.canon.com.

About the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research

Located in Danville, Virginia, the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia that serves as a regional catalyst for economic transformation with applied research, advanced learning, economic development, manufacturing advancement and conference services. IALR's major footprint focuses within Southern Virginia, including the counties of Patrick, Henry, Franklin, Pittsylvania, Halifax and Mecklenburg along with the cities of Martinsville and Danville. For more information, visit www.ialr.org.

About VirginiaTech

Located in Blacksburg, Virginia, Virginia Tech is a public university in which encourages students to dive deep to solve complex problems across disciplines. In their School of Plant and Environmental Sciences, the college aims to train the next generation of professionals in the fields of plant and agricultural science and technologies. In their mission to innovate, the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences provides science-based information to stakeholders to assist them in feeding the world while protecting the environment.

