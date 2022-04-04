Canon Virginia, Inc. (CVI) and Maxim Biomedical Inc. Announce New Collaboration in the Assembling of New ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Virginia, Inc. (CVI) today announces new relationship with Maxim Biomedical to assemble ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test Kits.

With a continuing need for at-home testing kits across the nation, MaximBio has engaged CVI to start assembling ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test Kits at CVI's facility in Newport News, VA, with production expected to start in early May.

On January 19, Maxim Biomedical (MaximBio) received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to produce and distribute their new ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test (ClearDetect™).

Jonathan Maa, Chief Operating Officer at MaximBio, noted that "Canon Virginia is a uniquely qualified manufacturing partner for MaximBio, with experience in a range of industries, including medical. CVI's state-of-the-art facility provides a full range of production processes located just a few hours from our facility in Rockville, Maryland." He went on to say, "We appreciate and value collaborating with companies based in the U.S. like CVI."

The ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test utilizes Lateral Flow Assay (LFA) technology with a simplified workflow that can easily be done at home without the need for medical equipment or a test reader. The test's format involves three components—a swab, a test strip, and a test tube pre-filled with sample buffer. This eliminates reagent measuring or the need to handle dropper bottles as required with other card-based and self-test systems.

"We are pleased to show our capabilities and offer our services to ramp up production and support MaximBio in helping meet the growing demand for a US based COVID-19 at home testing kits," said Shingo Shigeta, President & CEO at CVI. "With our facilities both having East Coast locations, we are able to act quickly and get the product out to MaximBio's customers. We are very proud to be supporting the nation's need for COVID-19 testing products."

Since its inception, Canon Virginia has excelled as the America's manufacturing center for Canon brand products. Today, that excellence is available to customers outside the Canon family. Canon Virginia is uniquely qualified to deliver individually tailored solutions that exceed companies' most rigorous quality standards and ambitious lead times for a variety of products in a range of industries.

The ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test Kit will be packaged with two tests in a box for convenient at-home use. CVI is expected to be assembling more than 4 million test kits.

About Canon Virginia, Inc.

Located in Newport News, Va., Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as the Canon manufacturing, engineering, recycling and technical support center for the Americas. Canon Virginia produces new products using advanced manufacturing methodologies while also serving as a factory service center providing expert customer service in the repair and refurbishment of Canon products. Canon Virginia's manufacturing services extend to injection mold making, contract manufacturing, medical contract manufacturing and aftermarket services. For more information, call 1-866-99-CANON or visit https://www.cvi.canon.com/manufacturing-services/.

About Maxim Biomedical Inc.

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, Maxim Biomedical is a leading diagnostic healthcare company providing innovative solutions through the development and manufacture of trusted testing solutions. Maxim Biomedical's mission is to create diagnostic products that are affordable, accessible, and enable actionable testing to improve patient outcomes around the globe. For more information, visit maximbio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-virginia-inc-cvi-and-maxim-biomedical-inc-announce-new-collaboration-in-the-assembling-of-new-cleardetect-covid-19-antigen-home-test-301515651.html

SOURCE Canon Virginia