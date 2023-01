Canonical security subscriptions for Ubuntu Linux now available

Canonical’s Ubuntu Pro, a Linux security maintenance subscription service covering thousands of applications and toolchains in the open-source ecosystem, is generally available as of January 26.Released in beta in October, Ubuntu Pro helps users of Linux desktops and servers get CVE (common vulnerabilities and exposures) patches, harden their systems at scale, and stay compliant with standards such as FedRAMP, HIPPA, PCI-DSS. Ubuntu Pro covers an additional 23,000 packages beyond the main OS, providing protection against critical, high, and selected medium CVEs for applications and toolchains ranging from Ansible and Apache Tomcat to Node.js, Puppet, PowerDNS, Redis, Rust, and WordPress.To read this article in full, please click here