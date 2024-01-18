|
18.01.2024 12:02:00
Canoo: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Canoo is an EV company aiming to bring a unique approach to EVs with its futuristic look and advanced technology. The company has announced several vehicles as part of its lineup, including an electric van (Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle), an entry-level van (Multipurpose Delivery Vehicle or MPDV), and an electric pickup truck.
