19.10.2022 15:00:00
Canoo to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
JUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards here.
Date:Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Time:5:00 pm ET
U.S. Dial-in: 877-407-9169
International Dial-in: 201-493-6755
Access ID: 13733643
An audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after its conclusion through November 23, 2022.
Toll-free Replay Number: 877-660-6853
International Replay Number: 201-612-7415
Replay ID: 13733643
Canoo's mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Distinguished by its experienced team from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space that is customizable across all owners in the vehicle lifecycle to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses. Canoo has teams in California, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.canoo.com. For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com. For investors, please visit investors.canoo.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canoo-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301652990.html
SOURCE Canoo
