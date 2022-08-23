Canoo, Walmart InHome Launch Advanced Deliveries To Finalize Configuration For LDVs Order

(RTTNews) - Electric vehicle maker Canoo (GOEV) Tuesday said the company and retail giant Walmart's (WMT) InHome launched advanced deliveries to finalize their unique configuration for their Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles or LDV order.

Canoo and Walmart in July reached an agreement to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles, beginning with the LDV, with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units. The vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a sustainable way. It is also expected to contribute to Walmart's goal to achieve zero-emissions by 2040.

Canoo now said its LDV's were deployed for real world deliveries in a 7-days-a-week program in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex or DFW. The LDV is built on Canoo's proprietary multi-purpose platform or MPP architecture. It integrates the motor, battery module, critical driving components and proprietary flat leaf spring suspension.

Walmart's InHome delivery is an optional add-on for Walmart+ members offering unlimited delivery from Walmart stores to their door and beyond.

Tony Aquila, Investor, Chairman & CEO at Canoo, said, "It's been awesome to work with Walmart's highly experienced team to rapidly deploy our LDV's in real world use cases to finalize a configuration for Walmart. Our LDV has been engineered to enable a wide range of package deliveries, including refrigerated items, groceries and general merchandise - and do it efficiently, emission free and with a high level of driver comfort and ergonomics."