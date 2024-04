Canopy Growth: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

With talk of marijuana policy reform brewing in the U.S. and elsewhere, could it be time to buy shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) in hopes of the stock experiencing a glorious comeback from its recent years of turmoil and falling share prices? And what about current shareholders -- is it time to sell, or could there be relief in sight?Let's dive in and answer these questions by examining what the company has been up to during its difficult (and perhaps still ongoing) reformation period.The case for buying Canopy Growth is that it could be on the verge of marking a turnaround after a long period of shrinking and trying to become more efficient.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel