Canopy Growth Corporation: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its second-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings call, held on Nov. 6, 2026, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) announced consolidated net revenue increased 22% year over year to $81.4 million. This top-line expansion demonstrates that expanding international distribution and improving cultivation efficiency can reaccelerate revenue growth across core markets. Three takeaways from the call stand out for long-term investors.

European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU GMP) certification sets the regulatory quality standard required to sell medical cannabis in Europe. Canopy Growth earned this certification across its entire supply chain, so it doesn't need third parties handling its products as it expands into European markets.

Canopy Growth is applying master grower techniques from its acquired business, MTL Cannabis, to upgrade its main facility in Kincardine. Higher yield per square foot reduces per-unit costs, so the company doesn't need extra real estate to expand output.

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