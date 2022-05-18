|
18.05.2022 15:26:00
Canopy Growth Gets Call Option To Acquire Up To 100% Of Equity Interests In Jetty
(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO, CGC) and Lemurian, Inc. or Jetty, have entered into agreements providing Canopy Growth, by way of a wholly-owned subsidiary, the right to acquire up to 100% of the outstanding capital stock of Jetty, a cannabis brand in California.
The agreements are structured as two separate option agreements whereby Canopy Growth has a call option to acquire Jetty. Canopy Growth will make aggregate upfront payments in the amount of approximately $69 million payable through a combination of cash and Canopy Growth common shares, a majority of which will be Canopy Growth common shares, in exchange for approximately 75% of the equity interests in Jetty.
Upon exercise of the rights to acquire up to 100% of the equity interests in Jetty covered by the first option agreement, Canopy Growth will make an additional payment, also to be satisfied through a combination of cash and Canopy Growth common shares.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Canopy Growth Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Canopy Growth Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Canopy Growth Corp
|5,48
|2,91%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationsängste: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlagen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.