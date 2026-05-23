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Canopy Growth Aktie

Canopy Growth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048

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23.05.2026 05:15:00

Canopy Growth Is Restating Two Years of Financials Before June 15 Earnings -- Here's What CGC Investors Need to Know Right Now

Most investors should probably avoid Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). There was early enthusiasm on Wall Street about the opportunity ahead for marijuana companies, but the reality didn't live up to the excitement. At this point, Canopy Growth has been losing money for years, and the shares have declined so much that it is a penny stock. And now the company is going to restate two years' worth of earnings. If you are a Canopy Growth shareholder, or are thinking of becoming one, here is what you need to know right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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