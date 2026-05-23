Canopy Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048
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23.05.2026 05:15:00
Canopy Growth Is Restating Two Years of Financials Before June 15 Earnings -- Here's What CGC Investors Need to Know Right Now
Most investors should probably avoid Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). There was early enthusiasm on Wall Street about the opportunity ahead for marijuana companies, but the reality didn't live up to the excitement. At this point, Canopy Growth has been losing money for years, and the shares have declined so much that it is a penny stock. And now the company is going to restate two years' worth of earnings. If you are a Canopy Growth shareholder, or are thinking of becoming one, here is what you need to know right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Canopy Growth Corp
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14.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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06.02.26
|Ausblick: Canopy Growth präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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22.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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19.12.25
|Aktien von SynBiotic, Canopy Growth, Tilray und Aurora gemischt: Cannabis-Sektor leidet unter enttäuschender US-Neuklassifizierung (finanzen.at)
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15.12.25
|Tilray und Canopy Growth: Aktien nach Kursrally mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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12.12.25
|Aktien von Tilray, Aurora und Canopy Growth im Aufwind dank möglicher Kurskorrektur der US-Behörden (finanzen.at)