:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
20.02.2026 17:30:00
Canopy Growth or Tilray Brands: Which Stock Is More Likely to Be a Millionaire Maker?
Cannabis stocks have not performed well over the past five years, to say the very least. However, with some recent positive regulatory developments in the U.S., and given that these stocks have been largely forgotten by investors, they could potentially soar over the long run, provided the marijuana market grows significantly.Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) are two of the biggest players in this niche. Which one is more likely to turn average investors into millionaires? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!