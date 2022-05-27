Canopy Growth Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company was C$574.62 million or C$1.46 per share, sharply narrower than C$699.98 million or C$1.85 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of C$0.31 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue for the quarter declined 25 percent to C$111.77 million from C$148.44 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of C$129.00 million for the quarter.