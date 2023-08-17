|
17.08.2023 13:10:00
Canopy Growth Significantly Shrinks Its Loss in Q1: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Last quarter was an unusual one for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). The troubled cannabis producer didn't incur huge impairment charges, its loss was just a tiny fraction of what it was a year ago, and it even achieved year-over-year revenue growth. Has the business finally turned things around, and is now a good time to buy the stock, or is this just a one-off result for the company?For the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and the three-month period ended June 30, Canopy Growth's net revenue totaled 108.7 million Canadian dollars ($80.4 million), showing a modest single-digit improvement from the prior-year period when net revenue came in at CA$105.9 million.The biggest growth driver was its BioSteel business, which features sports hydration products. Its sales more than doubled to CA$32.5 million, now accounting for nearly a third of Canopy Growth's top line. Storz & Bickel, the company's vape business, was the only other segment that generated double-digit percentage revenue growth; its sales grew by 16% to CA$18.1 million. It would have been a stronger growth quarter for the company if not for its retail cannabis business, which Canopy Growth has divested from, and, as a result, generated no revenue during the period. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Canopy Growth Corp
|0,37
|5,03%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel leichter. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.