Canopy Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048
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02.06.2026 18:00:00
Canopy Growth Still Looks Broken -- But These 3 Numbers Suggest a Turnaround May Be Starting
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is no longer the market darling it once was. Shares of the cannabis maker remain down more than 95% from their all-time highs, the company continues to post net losses, and Canada's cannabis industry remains plagued by oversupply, pricing pressure, and intense competition.That said, if you dig into the numbers, there are signs that the business may finally be stabilizing. This doesn't mean Canopy Growth has completed its turnaround. And no, profitability isn't guaranteed. But several key metrics suggest management's restructuring efforts may finally be gaining traction.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Canopy Growth Corp
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31.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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14.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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06.02.26
|Ausblick: Canopy Growth präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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22.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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19.12.25
|Aktien von SynBiotic, Canopy Growth, Tilray und Aurora gemischt: Cannabis-Sektor leidet unter enttäuschender US-Neuklassifizierung (finanzen.at)
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15.12.25
|Tilray und Canopy Growth: Aktien nach Kursrally mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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12.12.25