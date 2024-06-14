|
14.06.2024 13:00:00
Canopy Growth Takes a Big Step in Advancing Its Strategy for the U.S. Marijuana Market
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) has finally done it. After five years, it has found a way to close on its pending acquisition of Acreage Holdings, one of the top multi-state operators (MSOs) in the U.S. cannabis market. But a big caveat comes with the announcement -- it won't actually be able to consolidate Acreage's results due to the federal ban on pot.So what does this really mean for Canopy Growth investors? Here's a look at the key takeaways for investors, and what actually matters as a result of these developments.Canopy Growth created Canopy USA, a special purpose vehicle, with the aim of holding its U.S.-based assets, because its core business can't do so -- not without jeopardizing its position on the Nasdaq exchange. It's a complex setup that means the entities are technically separate and Canopy Growth has a non-controlling interest in the business. If and when federal legalization takes place, the two entities will likely merge, but until that happens, their businesses will be separate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hemp Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Hemp Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Canopy Growth Corp
|6,82
|-2,43%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise unter 18.000 Punkte -- Wall Street mit roten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gibt im Freitagshandel deutlich nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso kräftige Verluste. An den US-Börsen sind Verluste zu sehen. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.