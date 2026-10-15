Canopy Growth Aktie

Canopy Growth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048

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15.10.2026 23:54:39

Canopy Growth vs. Tilray Brands: Which Cannabis Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The cannabis market continues to evolve as companies shift from pure-play cultivation to global consumer brands. Deciding between Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) requires weighing different paths to profitability.

Canopy Growth prioritizes a refined cannabis strategy with a focus on Canadian adult-use markets and German medical sales. Tilray Brands has diversified into the craft beverage and wellness sectors to reduce reliance on volatile cannabis prices. Both companies are navigating complex regulatory landscapes while attempting to shore up their balance sheets for long-term growth.

In its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, Canopy Growth detailed its strategy to produce cannabis-based products with a focus on quality. The company derives a significant portion of its revenue from supply contracts with all 12 Canadian provinces and territories. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as these contracts lack binding minimum purchase obligations. The company is also making a push into the pharmaceutical stocks category through medical distributions in Europe.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Canopy Growth Corp 0,63 -2,67% Canopy Growth Corp
Tilray Brands (ex Aphria) 2,70 -5,43% Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)

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