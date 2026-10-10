Canopy Growth Aktie

Canopy Growth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048

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10.10.2026 23:18:02

Canopy Growth vs. Tilray Brands: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The cannabis industry remains a volatile frontier for investors seeking long-term growth. As the market matures, deciding between Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) requires a careful look at their diverging paths.

Canopy Growth is doubling down on a lean, brand-focused model with a heavy emphasis on its future U.S. presence. Tilray Brands has transformed into a diversified consumer goods giant, leaning on its beverage and wellness segments. Both companies aim to lead the global market, but their strategies and financial health differ significantly.

Canopy Growth produces and sells cannabis-based products with a focus on high-quality medical and adult-use segments. In its latest annual report, filed for the period ending March 31, 2026, the company detailed its focus on international markets like Germany and its U.S. expansion strategy through Canopy USA. Canopy Growth maintains supply agreements with all Canadian provinces, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

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