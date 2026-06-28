Medical Marijuana Aktie
WKN DE: A1C63S / ISIN: US58463A1051
|
28.06.2026 15:15:00
Canopy Growth's Medical Marijuana Sales Are Soaring. Is the Beaten-Down Stock Ready to Rebound?
Companies try to highlight the best news when they report earnings. That's to be expected, but you need to go into earnings season knowing you have read beyond the headlines. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) reported huge growth in its medical marijuana business, which saw revenues increase 27% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and 17% for the full fiscal year. The rest of the business was a bit more mixed.There's no question that Canopy Growth's medical marijuana business is doing well right now. It is also worth noting that the company recently bought MTL Cannabis, a move that should solidify its already strong position in the Canadian medical marijuana market. The strong growth in medical marijuana revenues highlights why the company is leaning into this division. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!