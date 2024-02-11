|
11.02.2024 13:20:00
Can't Decide on Which "Magnificent Seven" Stocks to Buy? Try This ETF Instead.
Last year was exciting for the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite both rebounded from sharp declines that occurred in 2022, with tech stocks in particular fueling much of the gains.One of the biggest themes for the capital markets over the last year is artificial intelligence (AI). In particular, a small cohort of mega-cap tech enterprises known as the "Magnificent Seven" seems to garner much of the attention and scrutiny from Wall Street.While these companies each contain unique exposure to the overall AI landscape, choosing which ones to invest in could prove daunting. Luckily, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) called the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ: MAGS) provides investors with a passive strategy to benefit from the biggest names surrounding AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!