Cantaloupe, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Innovative DisplayWorks (IDW) to Manufacture the Cooler Café

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is excited to announce that the company has entered a strategic partnership with Innovative DisplayWorks (IDW), based in California, to become a preferred original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to manufacture its revolutionary Cooler Café for IDW’s customers across the country. This collaboration leverages Cantaloupe's advanced Smart Lock Connect technology, integrating it directly into IDW's proprietary built-in lock, to deliver a seamless and superior consumer smart store experience. This partnership involves IDW transforming its standard coolers into smart coolers utilizing Cantaloupe's Smart Lock Connect technology and P30 card readers.

"We are thrilled to partner with IDW, a leader in the cooler industry, to bring our advanced technology and seamless payment solutions to a broader market,” said Jeff Dumbrell, chief revenue officer of Cantaloupe, Inc. "This collaboration not only expands the availability of Cantaloupe’s Smart Lock Connect technology but also leverages IDW as a strategic channel partner for our Cooler Café solution. Together, we are revolutionizing the way consumers interact with coolers, providing convenience and innovation at their fingertips while driving growth through this exciting new channel.”

IDW will integrate Cantaloupe’s Smart Lock Connect technology, which includes proprietary hardware and software, into IDW’s single and double door coolers and freezers. Cantaloupe’s Smart Lock technology will be seamlessly housed inside the IDW cooler or freezer unit, creating a modern and aesthetically pleasing design. This integration will enhance functionality for customers by offering features such as remote temperature control, the ability to lock or unlock coolers via the Smart Lock mobile app or Cantaloupe Go platform, as well insights and reporting into cooler and freezer performance.

"We are excited to join forces with Cantaloupe, a pioneer in self-service commerce technology,” said Quay Brown, IDW’s chief executive officer. "Cantaloupe is known for leading the way on how consumers pay for products and tracking vital information operators need to succeed and excel. Combining IDW’s innovative business model, which offers best-in-class cold drink equipment, with Cantaloupe’s forward-thinking solutions, is ideally suited to fuel the next phase of growth and create a powerful synergy that will redefine customer experiences. Together, we are shaping the future of smart coolers, delivering cutting-edge technology and seamless payment solutions to meet the evolving needs of consumers.”

"This Cantaloupe and IDW partnership is set to really help drive significant market expansion by broadening the availability of our advanced cooler technologies and self-service solutions to a bigger market,” noted Dumbrell. "As businesses respond to increasing consumer demand for convenience, collaborations like Cantaloupe’s and IDW’s position both companies at the forefront of the industry, enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency across retail locations.”

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. With over a million active locations, processing more than a billion transactions every year, Cantaloupe is enabling businesses of all sizes to provide self-service experiences for consumers. The company's vertically integrated solutions fuel growth by offering micro-payments processing, enterprise cloud software, IoT technology, as well as kiosk and POS innovations. Cantaloupe’s end-to-end platform increases consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, consumer promotions and loyalty programs, while providing business owners increased profitability by leveraging software to drive efficiencies across an entire operation. Cantaloupe’s solutions are used by a variety of consumer services in the U.S., Europe, and Australia including vending machines, micro markets and smart retail, EV charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, amusement and entertainment venues, IoT services and more. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

About Innovative DisplayWorks, LLC

IDW specializes in innovative commercial refrigeration and point of purchase displays with creative design and quality production methods. IDW’s mission is to deliver the best in-store marketing solutions to customers through innovation and creativity. IDW focuses on creating products that are designed to generate sales, increase product visibility and trial, create brand awareness, drive impulse sales, and provide successful ROI. To learn more visit idw.global.

