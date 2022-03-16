Cantaloupe Announces Market Availability of New Seed Warehouse App

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) ("Cantaloupe” or the "Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced the availability of the Seed Warehouse App. The app, which is included as part of Seed Office at no additional monthly or single time cost, eliminates bulky handheld processes by introducing a next-generation mobile and tablet-optimized platform.

The Seed Warehouse App enables greater control over inventory and customer operations, offering complete visibility over warehouse product levels. This results in improved efficiencies and greater functionality managing stock levels, reducing human error and waste within the warehouse and across distribution centers. The Seed Warehouse App is accessible on mobile and tablet devices (iOS Version 11 and later, Android coming soon) and will enable users to:

Scan barcodes quickly with a tablet or mobile phone camera

Track product purchases

Quickly take warehouse inventory

Manage cross-warehouse transfers

Enjoy transparency in transactions, with timestamps and username tracking

Seamlessly send data into Seed, improving operational efficiencies

"Through our new Seed Warehouse App, we are bringing greater efficiencies to our operators to manage their business through mobile technology, giving them better controls and making it easier for warehouse workers to more easily and quickly execute their day-to-day tasks with fewer errors,” said Ravi Venkatesan, Chief Operating Officer at Cantaloupe, Inc. "As an industry innovator, this solution underscores our constant drive toward bringing our customers access to the most innovative technology advancements.”

"The new Warehouse App sends data directly into Seed, ensuring data integrity, with far fewer human errors,” mentioned Tommy Elliott, Purchasing Manager at Tomdra Vending & Coffee Services, one of several early access customers. "Previously, we dreaded doing inventory; now we can do it twice as fast with the Seed Warehouse App – saving our people time, streamlining processes, and making our business more efficient. It brings not only a huge improvement in quality of life for our warehouse workers, but better and more robust data for our business.”

To learn more about Seed Office and the new Warehouse App, visit here: https://www.cantaloupe.com/software-seed-office/

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more can run their businesses more proactively, predictably and competitively.

