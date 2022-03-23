Cantaloupe Inc. Unveils Cantaloupe ONE Platform™

Today, Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) ("Cantaloupe” or the "Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, announced the launch of the Cantaloupe ONE Platform™. A first-of-its-kind bundled subscription model, Cantaloupe ONE enables autonomous retailers to future-proof their business, eliminate capital expenditures on new hardware, and reduce the risk of hardware end-of-life, with zero up-front fees. The platform is available now and is gaining significant market traction.

"We are thrilled to bring this platform-as-a-service model to our customers and the unattended retail market,” said Sean Feeney, Chief Executive Officer of Cantaloupe, Inc. "We have seen many changes that have placed challenging capital requirements on our operators. Whether it is unpredictability of monthly costs, changing technology landscapes, capital expense on new hardware, hardware evolution over time, and more, this truly is a model that fast-forwards our customers into shaping the next generation of retail.”

The Cantaloupe ONE Platform is available for ePort® hardware as well as Yoke™ POS, bundled with additional software service offerings. Direct benefits of the Cantaloupe ONE Platform include:

$0 upfront costs

Fixed, predictable monthly bundled SaaS fees

Reduced risk of hardware obsolescence with included extended warranty

An initial 36-month commitment period; with M2M or renewal options

Flexible options to bundle in additional software services

"With rapid advancements in compliance, security, and technology, our customers are experiencing technology upgrades at a quicker pace than ever before,” said Jeff Dumbrell, Chief Revenue Officer, Cantaloupe, Inc. "Our Cantaloupe ONE Platform provides the marketplace with a simple and affordable way to get the latest technology, empowering customers to future-proof their businesses through a service-driven model tailored to their unique needs. This frees them up to focus on growing their business while ensuring they have the best technology to increase sales, engage consumers, and run an efficient operation.”

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

