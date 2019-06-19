Cantata Health Announces Preferred Partnership with ABILITY Network

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cantata Health a leading provider of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), billing and financial management, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), and Enterprise Resource Management (ERP) solutions that improve the health of communities and the healthcare organizations that serve them announced a preferred partnership with ABILITY , an Inovalon Company, to improve reimbursement and compliance for skilled nursing facilities. Through this partnership, ABILITY® and Cantata Health's NetSolutions EHR Platform allows facilities to better achieve reimbursements while improving care and quality of life.

The Cantata Health and ABILITY integrations are designed to help facilities:



Achieve Higher Reimbursements: Through identifying MDS issues earlier in the resident assessment process, facilities can improve accuracy and minimize claims issues.

Reduce Survey Citations: Facilities can easily identify errors for resolution, minimizing risks and more efficiently transmitting MDS assessments without potential errors.

Boost Infection Surveillance: Expand surveillance capabilities to save time for staff with infection-related events, capturing outbreaks before they become larger issues.

Meet Regulatory Compliance: Mitigate monetary penalties and care quality impact through adherence to mandated performance measures.

"Skilled nursing facilities continuously face reimbursement and compliance challenges as we move to a model that is designed to improve and treat the whole person," said Tad Druart, Chief Revenue Officer for Cantata Health. "Our partnership with ABILITY helps to improve accuracy and minimize issues, allowing facilities to focus on what matters most, the resident. With the upcoming shift to the patient-driven payment model (PDPM), ensuring accuracy from the moment a resident is admitted is more important than ever as we help our customers treat the needs of the resident, and maintain communication with their families, and their network of care providers."

Bud Meadows, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at ABILITY added, "Thousands of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) across the U.S. rely on ABILITY CAREWATCH and Cantata Health to better manage their facility. We are excited to bring this partnership to the market to help even more SNFs improve resident assessment data accuracy and enhance care."

ABILITY provides applications and analytics that are integral to revenue cycle management, clinical management, and performance improvement via an integrated, cloud-based, SaaS platform.

Cantata Health has purpose-built software and solutions to give leaders the confidence to make informed clinical and billing decisions.

About Cantata Health

Cantata Health delivers award-winning software for acute, post-acute, and long-term care facilities that are purpose-built to improve the health of the facilities and their patients. With Cantata Health's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), billing, financial management, Enterprise Resource Management (ERP), and Electronic Health Records (EHR) software and solutions, healthcare leaders can have the confidence to make informed clinical and financial decisions. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, our solutions were developed by healthcare and technology experts who are committed to providing uncommonly attentive support to clients.

About ABILITY

ABILITY Network, an Inovalon Company, is a leading cloud-based, SaaS information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare through innovative applications and data analytics. The combination of MyABILITY and the Inovalon ONE® Platform creates a vertically integrated, cloud-based platform empowering the achievement of real-time value-based care from payers, manufacturers, and diagnostics all the way to the patient's point of care.

Media Contacts

ABILITY

Barbara Bjork

Phone: 612.222.3327

Email: Barbara.Bjork@abilitynetwork.com

Cantata Health

Veronica Hernandez

Phone: 631.430.9165

Email: veronica.hernandez@cantatahealth.com

SOURCE Cantata Health