21.05.2021 23:00:00
Cantex Announces Change to Board of Directors
KELOWNA, BC, May 21, 2021/CNW/ - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD) (the "Company") announces that Mr Thomas Obradovich has resigned as a director of the Company effective May 18, 2021, due to other commitments that require his attention.
The Company wishes to thank Mr. Obradovich for his service.
