Cantilan Bank Deploys First DN Series™ In The Philippines

The self-service solution provides the latest technology to support the bank's modernization and financial inclusion strategy

MANILA, Philippines and NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf announced today that Cantilan Bank, Inc., one of the leading rural banks in the Philippines, has installed its DN Series™ ATMs at strategic locations across the bank's self-service network.

DN Series, a holistic, digitally connected line of self-service banking solutions, will help drive the bank's modernization and financial literacy program for consumers while delivering the most integrated functionality in the industry's smallest, most secure footprint.

Lt. Gen. William K. Hotchkiss, III (Ret.), Chairman at Cantilan Bank, said: "Deploying new technologies like DN Series supports our mission to develop financial literacy in many of the rural communities that we serve. We are proud to be the first bank in the Philippines to install this self-service solution and provide our customers with access to more financial services."

Consumer expectations and business needs are changing faster than ever before. DN Series allows financial institutions to easily accommodate these needs through its scalable design, consistent software and common components. In addition, layered security features protect against traditional and emerging physical, data and cyber threats.

Jaivinder Singh Gill, vice president banking Eurasia APAC, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "The DN Series is a combination of leading-edge hardware, software and services that helps customers like Cantilan Bank achieve their digital transformation strategy, grow their self-service footprint and support financial inclusion. We recognize the importance for all people to have access to comprehensive financial transactions and are proud to support Cantilan Bank in this endeavor."

Cantilan Bank completed deployment of the DN Series in October.

About Cantilan Bank, Inc.

Established in 1980, Cantilan Bank has helped improve the economy of many communities through its innovative products and services. With its network of 46 offices operating within 12 provinces in Mindanao and the Visayas, the Bank is able to provide financial access to people and deliver financial inclusion initiatives that aim to convert the unbanked into savings communities. CANBNK is regarded as one of the leading rural banks in the country with total resources of Php 2.4 billion as of December 2019.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

