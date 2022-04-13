Canton Fair 2022: Intelligent Technology Empowers Development of China's Consumer Goods

GUANGZHOU, China, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st Canton Fair will be held online from April 15 to 24. Many exhibitors have already uploaded eye-catching products to the Canton Fair Official website. The Consumer Goods section at the Canton Fair receives wide attention with products such as intelligent titanium water bottles that can track data of sugar content, calories and temperature, machines that can make milk foam with just one press, remote control smart companions pets featuring video and voice interaction, etc..

China is a major manufacturer, consumer market and exporter of consumer goods. Statistics show that from 2012 to 2021, China's retail sales of consumer goods have risen from RMB 20.6 trillion to RMB 44.1 trillion, keeping an average annual growth rate at nearly 9%, making it the second-largest consumer market after the USA. Meanwhile, the total import and export volume of China's consumer goods has also maintained rapid growth.

Answering the need of consumption upgrading, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (MIIT) has initiated multiple measures during the 13th Five Year Plan to drive enterprises to increase the supply of mid-to-high-end consumer goods. Enterprises are encouraged to fit the trend of consumption upgrading featuring personality and quality-first, and invest more in the R&D. As a result, China's supplies of mid-to-high-end products are greatly boosted. A number of Chinese self-owned brands have started to enjoy a higher international market presence. Enterprises trading kitchen appliances and domestic ceramics present products that are popular at home and abroad, such as aluminum cookware, kitchen appliances, smart kitchen cabinet supporting products, as well as ceramics for national banquets, etc. Some of the products have won the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Awards and many other awards.

As China's economy maintains stable growth, its household items, personal care products, bathroom supplies, and pet products have also gained ever stronger competitive strength for their intelligence, utility, green and low-carbon technology. Some products rank first in global exports among equivalents.

Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, said that Canton Fair will continue to advance international cooperation by facilitating China's consumer goods enterprises to go global. Meanwhile, the Fair will leverage its strength in IPR protection and safeguard the innovations of exhibitors. By doing so, it aims to inspire more Chinese enterprises to advance independent innovation.

