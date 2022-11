Cantourage in the segment Scale

As of today, Cantourage (ISIN:DE000A3DSV01) is listed in the segment Scale of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The shares had an initial listing price of €6.48.Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank acts as designated sponsor in Xetra trading. Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Steubing.Cantourage was founded in 2019 and manufactures and distributes medical cannabis products. The company is based in Berlin and has branches in the UK.Media contact:Susanne Ceplak-Wagner+49 (0)69 211-1 60 78media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com