Cantsink Ranks #22 on Solar Power World's List of Top Solar Contractors

ATLANTA, July 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the seventh year in a row, Cantsink has been named one of the Top Solar Contractors in the U.S., ranking #22 on Solar Power World's list of 415 solar companies nationwide.

The list recognizes the work of solar contractors across the United States. Ranking them by kilowatts installed during the previous year, it celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors, and installers in the utility, commercial and residential markets.

"Solar Power World enjoys assembling the Top Solar Contractors list each year, and our 2019 edition features hundreds of companies making big impacts in local energy markets," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "Solar power is becoming competitive with traditional electricity sources in more markets, and cities and states are demanding more renewable energy options. It's a great time to be a solar installer, and we're happy to highlight the best installation companies in the country on our list."

The U.S. solar market is expected to experience 14% growth in 2019, with over 12 gigawatts of new solar power added to the grid this year – enough to supply the electricity needs of 2.28 million average American homes.

Cantsink is proud to serve this growing, thriving market with expertise, high-quality products, and innovation, said Cantsink President Patrick Hutchinson.

"With more than 30 years of experience in construction and almost a decade of service to the solar market, Cantsink continues to evolve with new products. We are proud of innovations like our string inverter mounting product, Centric, which allows centralized design that makes construction faster and O&M easier," Hutchinson said. "From our core product, patented helical piers, to our Brilliant Rack racking design, Cansink is dedicated to making solar installations efficient to build, effective in operation, and easy to maintain for the life of the project."

As solar projects increasingly include storage, and microgrid installations grow in popularity, the stability Cantsink helical piers provide under heavy equipment pads is more important than ever. With Cantsink stability, solar+storage projects are protected from the disruption of sinking pads.

For more information on Cantsink and its solar support products, visit http://www.cantsink.com

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors – including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets – grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

SOURCE Cantsink