CantuStore breaks boundaries and begins business internationalization process

Santa Catarina-based company creates an international holding firm in Luxembourg and incorporates Digitire to operate in the United States, while expanding sales to Latin America

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CantuStore, a technology and logistics platform that offers tire solutions for the B2B, B2Fleet and e-commerce markets through CantuPneus and PneuStore, has begun the internationalization process of its business. The company took its first step with the acquisition of an operation in the United States and continued with expansion in Europe, following the opening of a holding firm in Luxembourg.

The international expansion movement began with the purchase of Digitire, a U.S.-based company that focuses on the marketing of cargo tires for fleet owners and resellers. This company is part of the CantuStore group of Brazilian companies, being incorporated by the holding firm established in Luxembourg, where it established a business office led by a director residing in the country, solidifying its local presence. Aiming to encourage this movement, CantuStore also formed an International Business Expansion Board, which, among other activities, is responsible for marketing tires in Latin American countries.

The international operations reinforce the company's growth and open up new business opportunities, as explained by the group's CEO, Beto Cantu. "We will continue the legacy of paving the way for people and businesses. We will be following the same path as CantuStore Brasil in the United States, investing in people, technology, and processes. This is a solid first step for our group into the world."

CantuStore goes international and incorporates Digitire

The opening of the holding company in Luxembourg is an important step in the company's international expansion. The country has incentives for companies seeking business development and the opening of an office in the region represents an advanced post for CantuStore to create more opportunities to establish its brand in other countries.

In addition to being the focal point of CantuStore in Europe, the European office was responsible for the incorporation of Digitire, a U.S.-based company that operates on the East Coast of the United States. With headquarters in the city of East Hartford, Connecticut, and branches in the states of New Jersey and New Hampshire, Digitire operates in the marketing of cargo tires for resellers (B2B) and fleet owners (B2Fleet).

By integrating CantuStore, Digitire will now have complete lines of tires for cargo vehicles. The U.S.-based company expanded its portfolio with SpeedMax, CantuStore's own brand. Digitire has already started operating its own e-commerce platform, but it also operates in the main North American marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, and Walmart.

Digitire's operation involves the group's employees in Brazil and the United States and offers customers competitive market prices, in a proposal that aims to standardize CantuStore's performance across all locations. "We have legacies in our DNA that bring us closer to employees and always place the customer at the center of our activities. Together, we are going to take important steps in this internationalization process," explained Beto Cantu.

CantuStore's operations outside Brazil are made possible by the newly created International Expansion Board. In addition to the acquisition of Digitire, in 2023, CantuStore began selling tires to the international market under its proprietary brand SpeedMax, which belongs to the company located in Santa Catarina.

SpeedMax: international expansion with sales in Latin America

While exploring the market outside South America, CantuStore is starting the project that should strengthen its sales in Latin America through its proprietary brand SpeedMax. The company's International Expansion Board has started to establish the tire brand in countries such as Argentina and Bolivia.

It operates in Latin America through partner resale channels, which receive full logistics support from CantuStore. The group is in advanced negotiations to expand the network of partner channels, with the aim of covering the entire region.

"The market potential in Latin America is high, and we are seeking channels that have knowledge of the local market in each country. In turn, our partners will be able to offer their customers the complete line of the SpeedMax brand, which has already been tested and approved by Brazilian consumers, with cost reduction while maintaining high quality and durability," explained Beto Cantu.

SpeedMax has complete solutions for passenger, commercial and cargo vehicles, as well as tires for motorcycles and tractors. Its mission is to bring high quality and performance at an attractive price to people and businesses. The brand has a competitive advantage for companies that have fleets, as its high durability reduces mileage costs, one of the indicators that most impact the logistics operations of carriers, for example. The brand is attested for complying with all standards issued by the Brazilian National Institute of Metrology Standardization and Industrial Quality (INMETRO) and is approved in demanding markets, such as Brazil and North America.

About CantuStore

CantuStore is a technology and logistics platform that provides complete tire solutions, guiding those who buy and support those who sell in an offer of products and services for a 360-degree experience, with the aim of opening up paths and enabling people and businesses to evolve.

CantuStore is the holding company that controls CantuPneus, the largest Brazilian tire importer and distributor, and PneuStore, the largest tire e-commerce platform in Brazil. Located in Itajaí, Santa Catarina, CantuStore has five Distribution Centers and 40 branches across all regions of Brazil to offer complete tire solutions. For more information, visit: www.cantustore.com.br.

