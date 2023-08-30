Capacity Expands All-In-One Support and Engagement Solution with Two Key Acquisitions

Support Automation Platform Acquires Denim Social and LumenVox

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity, an AI-powered support automation platform, today announced the acquisitions of Denim Social and LumenVox. Capacity's support automation platform empowers teams to do their best work and deliver valuable customer experiences across channels. With the addition of Denim Social and LumenVox's products, the platform is charting a course to provide solutions that define the future of work and omnichannel customer engagement for its 1,900+ customers across numerous industries.

Capacity's acquisitions of Denim Social and LumenVox are fueling its transformation from a self-service, single channel tool to an omnichannel support and engagement automation platform. Whether providing customer and employee support, assisting agents or reaching out to customers, the Capacity platform now offers a complete solution across web, voice, SMS, email and social media.

"Customers need support everywhere. Our expanded platform will free up team members to do their best work while also building more meaningful relationships with their customers," said David Karandish, CEO, Capacity. "Denim Social's platform will empower brands to more effectively communicate with customers on their social channel of choice and LumenVox's tools are key in our expansion into voice automation."

Denim Social, based in St. Louis, is a software provider that elevates the way professionals in the banking, insurance, mortgage and wealth management industries connect and sell on social media. With Denim Social integrated into the platform, Capacity users will be able to launch proactive social media campaigns to reach customers and deepen relationships.

"Social media is a must-have tool for today's modern seller. Combining Capacity's AI-powered automations with Denim Social's campaign tools will enable users across industries to more effectively stay engaged on social media and focus their time on delivering authentic interactions," said Doug Wilber, CEO, Denim Social. Wilber has assumed the role of Chief Strategy Officer at Capacity, following the acquisition.

LumenVox is a leading global speech and voice technology provider based out of San Diego. LumenVox works with customers to build secure self-service and customer-agent interactions. Its tools will enable Capacity users to transform customer engagement with AI-driven speech recognition and voice authentication technology.

"The right voice technology can save teams countless support hours. Marrying LumenVox's technology with the Capacity platform ensures voice is a seamless part of the omnichannel experience," said Nigel Quinnin, CEO, LumenVox. Quinnin will lead Capacity's voice initiatives.

The acquisitions of Denim Social and LumenVox, significantly expand the capabilities and scale of the Capacity platform. Today, Capacity estimates that every month its platform will:

Analyze 3,000,000,000 calls

Send 10,000,000 SMS messages

Deliver 500,000 social posts

Execute 386,000 workflows and automations

Deflect 140,000 tickets and emails

"With these two great additions to the Capacity platform, we're proudly offering customers an all-in-one solution for support and customer experience," said Karandish.

Capacity's acquisitions of Denim Social and LumenVox closely follows a deal with Textel, an enterprise SMS provider, earlier this year. Capacity will maintain its headquarters in St. Louis. With the acquisitions, its headcount is now more than 100 employees. The terms of the transactions are confidential.

About Capacity

Founded in 2017, Capacity is a support automation platform that uses AI to promote self-service, providing immediate Tier 0 and Tier 1 support for customers and internal teams. Capacity answers over 90% of FAQs and escalates more pressing, nuanced issues to the right person. Capacity works across web, voice, SMS, email and social media to help teams do their best work. For more information, visit Capacity.com

About Denim Social

Denim Social is a Software As A Service (SaaS) provider that powers social selling programs. The Denim Social platform helps brands empower their producers to compliantly communicate, share, and sell on their social channels of choice. Denim Social partners with forward-thinking marketing teams in regulated industries including banking, mortgage, insurance and wealth management. The social selling platform is used by corporate level admins and local producers to amplify brand messaging and power sales on social media. For more information, visit DenimSocial.com

About LumenVox

LumenVox is an industry-leading provider of speech-enabling software, bringing the power of voice to customers worldwide and facilitating billions of customer interactions. The LumenVox software portfolio consists of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) with transcription, Call Progress Analysis (CPA), Voice Biometrics, and Text-to-Speech (TTS). Designed to be highly flexible, accurate, and scalable, LumenVox helps some of the world's largest cloud-first companies reimagine customer engagement by delivering exceptional voice experiences. LumenVox also provides self-service tools that enable customers to easily tune, adjust, and create language models. For more information, visit LumenVox.com

