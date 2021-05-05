Capalino Partners with Tom Colicchio and Andrew Rigie to Discuss New York's Restaurant Comeback

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading urban strategy firm Capalino is partnering with Tom Colicchio, celebrity chef, "Citizen Chef" and food policy activist, and Andrew Rigie, Executive Director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, on an important program on May 6 at 11am EDT highlighting New York's restaurant comeback as part of Capalino's "The Future of New York" program series.

Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the restaurant industry in New York and across the country. Travis Terry, President of Capalino, said, "Bringing New Yorkers and tourists back to the table at restaurants across the five boroughs of New York City is critical to New York's recovery." Capalino is working with business owners to rebound from the pandemic and drive strategic growth, including helping businesses leverage the NY State budget's $800 million funding for small business and $28.6 billion federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Colicchio was a critical advocate for passage of the $28.6 billion fund as a founder of The Independent Restaurant Coalition's (IRC), a grassroots movement of chefs and restaurateurs working to save independent restaurants from the blow of the pandemic.

"This relief fund gives hope to the entire independent restaurant and bar community. It is critical to save independent restaurants from the crushing blow of the pandemic. When we return to normal, we need restaurants to make us feel connected and part of the community," said Colicchio.

Rigie, also an advocate for the fund, stated: "Restaurants are the heart of communities nationwide. We're vital not only to New York City's economic recovery, but also the cultural and social landscape of the city."

Many restaurants and small businesses will be eligible for new grants and tax credits that could act as an economic lifeline for establishments still navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. The Small Business Administration (SBA) has a late April or early May target for the application process to begin. Capalino has announced a new Hospitality Advisory Team to help restaurants with these new funding opportunities. The team will leverage Capalino's ability to serve as a "one-stop shop" with services including strategy, real estate, permits, financing, and lobbying to help restaurants and other businesses strategically plan their recovery.

