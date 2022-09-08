|
08.09.2022 07:12:53
Capgemini Acquires Aodigy Asia Pacific
(RTTNews) - Capgemini announced the acquisition of Aodigy Asia Pacific Pte Limited, a Singapore-based company, specializing in digital transformation on the Salesforce platform.
Aodigy Asia Pacific currently offers a full suite of Salesforce ecosystem customer engagement solutions, including sales optimization, customer interaction, cloud migration and business process automation, through its operations in Singapore and Vietnam.
