08.09.2022 07:12:53

Capgemini Acquires Aodigy Asia Pacific

(RTTNews) - Capgemini announced the acquisition of Aodigy Asia Pacific Pte Limited, a Singapore-based company, specializing in digital transformation on the Salesforce platform.

Aodigy Asia Pacific currently offers a full suite of Salesforce ecosystem customer engagement solutions, including sales optimization, customer interaction, cloud migration and business process automation, through its operations in Singapore and Vietnam.

