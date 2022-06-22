Press Relations:

Sam Connatty

Tel.: +44 0370 904 3601

Email: sam.connatty@capgemini.com

Capgemini appoints Steffen Elsaesser as Chief Transformation Officer

Paris, June 22, 2022 – Capgemini announces the appointment of Steffen Elsaesser as Chief Transformation Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective July 1, 2022. In this role Steffen will be responsible for designing and implementing globally some of the Group’s key transformative initiatives. He will report to Aiman Ezzat, Capgemini’s CEO.

"Steffen brings to this Group role an exemplary track record in leading strategic consulting projects for our clients. He is a recognized expert for business and technology led transformations, innovation and growth strategy, and leadership and organizational development,” comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. "I am delighted to welcome Steffen to this Groupwide role and the Executive Committee.”

"During my years of serving our clients as their strategic business partner, I have focused on ideating and designing their future business strategies much of it underpinned by digital transformation. I am now very much looking forward to bringing the breadth of my experience to my new role as Chief Transformation Officer of the Group and adding value to the Group Executive Committee,” said Steffen Elsaesser.

Biography: Steffen Elsaesser





Most recently, since 2018, Steffen was Managing Director of Capgemini Invent in Germany. Prior to this he led the Central Europe Customer Experience team from 2014 to 2018 as Executive Vice President and member of the Global Capgemini Consulting leadership team. Steffen has 28 years’ experience in client, marketing, talent and operations management.

In 1998 Steffen joined Gemini Consulting, later Capgemini Consulting, where he held various client and management roles in the Automotive and Customer Experience Teams.

Steffen began his career in 1994 at General Motors Europe in Frankfurt, Zürich and Madrid as Product Manager and Market Analyst.

Steffen holds a business administration degree from the University of Tübingen and a Management Degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Note to editors:

High-resolution photography of Steffen is available on request.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment