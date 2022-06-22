|
22.06.2022 08:47:23
Capgemini: Bleu JV To Start Engaging With Customers By 2022-end
(RTTNews) - Capgemini (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) and Orange confirmed that their future joint venture Bleu is expected to start supporting clients in preparing for their migration by the end of 2022. In 2024, Bleu will offer Microsoft Azure services and core Microsoft 365 services.
On May 27, 2021 Orange and Capgemini said they plan to establish Bleu, a new company that will provide Cloud de Confiance services to address the unique needs of the French State, public agencies, hospitals, regional authorities, Vital Importance Operators and Essential Service Operators.
The new company is estimated to be set up in 2022. Jean Coumaros, currently Chief Transformation Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee at Capgemini, has been selected by the two shareholders as the proposed CEO of the future Bleu joint venture.
